Cavaliers Move To 5-0 With 51-39 Win At Lee County

The Southern Lee Cavaliers won a big road game over Lee County to improve to 5-0 in league play with a 51-39 victory last night. The Cavaliers overcame an early Lee County lead to take a 12-10 lead after one and pushed that lead to 11 points in the first half before Lee cut the lead to 23-18 at the break. Lee County cut the lead the 4 with just over two minutes left at 43-39, but the Cavaliers scored the final 8 points to get the win. Se’Vion Clay led the Cavaliers with 14 points with Quashawn Williams and MaKyi Butler adding 11 each. Jarrian Hancock led Lee County with 17 points.

In other league games, Western Harnett got its 1st win in league play with a 70-66 road win over Union Pines and Harnett Central beat Triton at home 72-69.

Stats Sheet

Scoring

Southern Lee – Clay 14, Williams 11, Butler 11, Smith 5, Hair 5, Upchurch 3, McDougald 2 – Total 51

Lee County – Hancock 17, McKoy 9, Guerrero 6, C. Johnson 3, L. Johnson 2, Conwell 2 – Total 39

Rebounding

Southern Lee – Butler 9, Clay 5, Williams 3, McDougald 2 – Totals 19

Lee County – McKoy 9, Hancock 8, Guerrero 4, C. Johnson 3, L. Johnson 2, Conwell 2, Brown 1 – Total 29

Turnovers

Southern Lee – 13

Lee County – 21

3-Pt Shooting

Southern Lee – 5 of 13

Lee County – 2 of 14

Free Throws

Southern Lee – 14-19

Lee County – 7-13

Updated League Standings

Southern Lee 5-0

Harnett Central 3-2

Lee County 2-3

Triton 2-3

Union Pines 2-3

Western Harnett 1-4