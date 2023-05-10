Cavaliers & Yellow Jackets Both Win 1st Round Games – Move to 2nd Round of State 3A Playoffs

The Southern Lee Cavaliers and the Lee County Yellow Jackets both won opening round games at home Tuesday night and advanced to the 2nd round of the State 3A Baseball Championship.

Southern Lee used some timely hits, three (3) Scorpion errors, and solid pitching from Kale Scruggs to take a 5-2 lead and then held on to top North Brunswick 5-4 at home to advance to the 2nd round. Southern Lee, the top 3A seed form the Sandhills 3A/4A conference and #6 overall seed for the playoffs, will host #22 First Flight this Friday night in Sanford.

Lee County used the long-ball and a shutout performance by Lee ace Walker McDuffie to blank Person 7-0 at Norman Oldham Stadium. Lee County will move to the 2nd round and travel to Fayetteville to take on #4 Terry Sanford in the 2nd round.

WFJA will air the Southern Lee – First Flight Game on 105.5 and online and also provide updates from the Lee County – Terry Sanford Game this Friday night. Game times TBA.