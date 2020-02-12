Cavaliers & Yellow Jackets Both Win Big – Clinch Top 2 Spots in Conference Tournament

The Southern Lee Cavaliers and the Lee County Yellow Jackets both got huge road wins Tuesday night and ended up with the top two spots in the Tri-County 3A Conference Tournament that will start next week. Southern Lee improved to 9-0 in conference play with a 72-51 win over Harnett Central – while just miles down the road in Lillington, Lee County rolled to an 80-49 win over Western Harnett to earn the #2 seed from the conference.

Southern Lee 72, Harnett Central 51

The Cavaliers had already clinched 1st in the conference but going unbeaten in Tri-County 3A play and possibly improving their state seeding were still goals heading to Harnett Central. Se’Vion Clay led the way for Southern Lee with 19 points, 8 boards and 6 assists. The senior leader was joined in double figures by Mykai Butler with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Quashawn Williams added 16 points and 5 assists. Southern Lee will host Lee County this Friday at 7:30.

Lee County 80, Western Harnett 49

The Yellow Jackets exploded for 53 second half points to blow open a tight game and clinch the #2 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Lee County entered the game at 4-4, tied with Harnett Central and one game ahead of 3-5 Union Pines and 3-5 Western Harnett. Lee County faced the prospect of finishing anywhere from 2nd to 6th with two games remaining – but somehow everything fell into place. First off – Lee County took care of business at Western Harnett. Then Southern Lee beats Harnett Central and Triton upsets Union Pines. The dust settles and Lee is at 5-4 with a one game lead over Harnett Central – who they swept during the regular season. Jarrian Hancock led Lee County with 24 points with Derran McKoy adding 17 and JT Conwell 15 on 5 3s. Lee County travels to Southern Lee Friday night.

Triton 78, Union Pines 65

*********************************************************************

Boys Standings

Southern Lee 9-0

Lee County 5-4

Harnett Central 4-5

Western Harnett 3-6

Union Pines 3-6

Triton 3-6

********************************************************************

Lee County @ Southern Lee (Fri)

Western Harnett @ Union Pines (Thur)

Harnett Central @ Triton (Fri)

********************************************************************

Girls Standings

Union Pines 8-1

Harnett Central 7-2

Triton 6-3

Southern Lee 3-6

Lee County 2-7

Western Harnett 1-8

********************************************************************

The Tri-County 3A Conference Tournament begins next week with the following schedule:

Monday – At Higher Seed

#3 vs. #6

#4 vs. #5

Tuesday – Boys at Southern Lee and Girls at Union Pines

Boys -Lee County vs. Winner of #3 vs. #6 game

Boys – Southern Lee vs. Winner of #4 vs. #5 game

Girls – Harnett Central vs. Winner of #3 vs. #6 game

Girls – Union Pines vs. Winner of #4 vs. #5 game

Thursday – Both Finals Tentative scheduled for Union Pines

Girls Final

Boys Final

WFJA Broadcast Schedule for Sanford Area Basketball

Friday, February 14 – 7:30 – Lee County @ Southern Lee

Saturday, February 15 – 5:00 – CCCC @ UNC JV – Smith Center

Tuesday, February 18 – 6:00 – Tri-County 3A semi Finals – WFJA to Broadcast both games

Thursday, February 20 – Tri-County 3A Boys Final 7:30