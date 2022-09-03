Cavs Lose Heartbreaker Late 23-17

Despite a strong first half by the Southern Lee Cavaliers, victory was snatched away by the visiting South Johnston Trojans in the last minute 23-17 at Cavalier Stadium. The Cavaliers again used a quick and fierce defense that forced 6 total Trojan turnovers on the night, a 68-yard run by Junior Tyrice Douglas, and a 43-yard field goal by Sophomore Bryan McCollum to build a 17-7 lead at the break before a solid and vocal home crowd.

It was a 3-yard run by Douglas that put Southern Lee on the board in the first quarter after two interceptions by the Cav defense. Junior Julian McNeil intercepted South Johnston Quarterback Riley Adams and returned it back to the 10-yard line but fumbled when tackled and it was recovered by the Trojans. Three plays later, Sophomore Michael Tate-Blanks intercepted Adams again and returned it to the 6, leading to Douglas 3-yard run.

However, as good as the first half went for the Cavaliers, the second half proved to be another story, as they were held to 8 second half yards and hurt again this week by untimely penalties. After Southern Lee held South Johnston on downs with 6:48 left in the game and holding on to a 17-15 lead, the offense struggled to move the ball and the Trojans took over and drove to the Cavalier 20-yard line, where Riley Adams connected with Connor Lee for the go ahead score with 41 seconds left on the clock.

The Cavaliers (0-3) travel to Fairmont (1-2) next Friday in the final non-conference game of the season.

South Johnston 7 0 2 14 23

Southern Lee 14 3 0 0 17

Scoring Summary

SL– Douglas 3 yd run (McCollum Kick)

SJ – Adams 7 yd pass to Lee (Alex Lee Kick)

SL – Douglas 68 yd (McCollum Kick)

SL- McCollum 43 yd FG

SJ – Safety (Robbie Simms sacked in end zone)

SJ – Aiden Williams 14 yd run (2pt try failed)

SJ – Adams 20 yd pass to Lee (2pt try good)

Rushing

SJ – Aiden Williams 33-144-1TD; Adams 5-3; Totals 38-147-1 TD

SL – Tyrice Douglas 14-85, 2 TD; Anthony Robinson 8-68; Jorderion Hamilton 1-0; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-(-4); Robbie Sims 6-(-33); Totals 30-120, 2 TD

Passing

SJ – Adams – 14-24, 156 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

SL – Robbie Sims – 4-10, 15 yards

Receiving

SJ – 14-156, 2 TD’s

SL – Robinson 1-11; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-4; Hamilton 1-0; Totals 4-15