County Officials Speak on WFJA & WWGP Wednesday @ 9:00 AM

March 16, 2020|

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – Lee County Manager John Crumpton and Commissioner Amy Dalrymple will join News Reporter Margaret Murchison on the SWAP SHOP Wednesday morning at 9:00 for updates on the coronavirus and the effects here locally in the Lee County area.   Join the announcements and updates from the county officials on WWGP 1050 AM / 95.1 FM or tune in to WFJA 105.5 FM.   WFJA will join the SWAP SHOP at 9:00 for this information that is so important to our Sanford/Lee County Community.

