Eastern Randolph Shuts Down Cavaliers 22-0

The Southern Lee Cavaliers came into Friday’s week three game after an unexpected week off last week. After an opening drive resulted in a blocked 45-yard Bryan McCollum field goal, it all went downhill from there as the Cavaliers fall to Eastern Randolph 22-0, at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

The Wildcats downed the blocked field goal at their own 5-yard line, then went 95 yards in nine plays to go up 8-0. The Cavaliers struggled all night controlling the Wildcats run game that saw Eastern Randolph amass 169 yards against an eventual tired Southern Lee defense.

On the offensive side of the ball, Southern Lee struggled with only one first down in the second half and were only able to muster 121 yards on the night. Fourteen penalties on the night, some questionable, did not help the Cavalier cause either on this night.

Senior Defensive Back Brett Blanks stopped an Eastern Randolph drive with an interception at the Cavalier three-yard line and ran it back to the 40. However, the Cavs got down to the eastern Randolph 18 before turning to it over on downs.

Southern lee (1-1) travels to Fairmont next week to wrap up non-conference play.

Eastern Randolph 8 0 7 7 22

Southern Lee 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

ER- Cade McCallum 33 yd pass to Caden Revelle (2 pt try good)

ER- Revelle 50 yd pass to Dasean Shamberger (Salinas kick)

ER- Lucas Smith 2 yd run (Salinas kick)

Passing

ER – 9-15-156yds- 2TD- 1 INT.

SL – Robbie Sims 4-9, 56yds

Rushing

ER – 42-169-1 TD

SL – Johnnie Jones 11-25; Robbie Sims 5-21; Kamauri Davis 4-19; Totals 20-65.

Receiving

ER – 9-156-2TD.

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 3-29; Sheed Williams 1-27; Totals 4-56.

Southern Lee had six first downs to 20 by Eastern Randolph

Southern Lee had 16 penalties to Eastern Randolph 10.

Junior running back Johnnie Jones was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Linebacker Mike Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

Brett Blanks interception was the Bubbas’ Subs and Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson/Bubbas Subs Coach Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.