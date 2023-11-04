Fike Ends Cavalier Season 43-21 in 1st Round of Playoffs

The Southern Lee Cavaliers entered the 3A East playoffs for the first time since 2019 with a three-game win streak but couldn’t slow the rushing attack of the Fike Demons as they fell 43-21 in Wilson.

Trailing 6-0 at the end of one quarter, the Cavaliers put a solid drive together resulting in an eight-yard run by Senior Jo Jo Douglas, and after the Bryan McCollum extra point led 7-6. On the ensuing Fike drive, the Southern Lee defense stepped up, like they have all season, as Senior Linebacker Matt Kidd dropped back in coverage and intercepted a Demon pass and raced 65 yards for the touchdown and a 14-6 Cavalier lead.

After Fike scored with 7:17 left in the half to tie it at 14-14, a Southern Lee turnover gave the Demons the ball in Cavalier territory where they added another touchdown to lead 21-14 at the half. When the teams returned from the break, the Fike ground game took over and the Demons were up 28-14 after with three minutes left in the third.

But on the kickoff, Junior Brett Tate Blanks took the kick at his own 15-yard line and danced up the middle 85 yards untouched for the score and cut the cap to 28-21 at the end of three quarters. But the Fike rushing game was just too much on the night as they put the game away with two fourth quarter scores, ending the Cavalier season.

Southern Lee finishes a much-improved season at 6-5 under first year Head Coach Fred Blanks. Fike (8-3) will travel to Currituck County for the second round of 3A East playoffs next week.

Southern Lee 0 14 7 0 21

Fike 6 15 7 15 43

Scoring Summary

F – Cameron Pittman 35 yd pass to Kedrian Eason (Kick failed)

SL – Jo Jo Douglas 8 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

SL – Matt Kidd 65 yd interception return (McCollum kick)

F – Josiah Artis 3 yd run (2 pt try good)

F – Josiah Artis 3 yd run (Josh Bass kick)

F – Bud Woodard 75 yd run (Bass kick)

SL – Brett Tate Blanks 85 yd kick return (McCollum kick)

F – Pittman 29 yd pass to Jorden Simpkins (Evan Gregory kick)

F – Woodard 65 yd run (2 pt try good)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 5-11-45yds-3 INT

F – Cameron Pittman 4-7-73yds-2TD-1INT

Rushing

SL- Jo Jo Douglas 25-128-1TD; Robbie Sims 17-66; Johnnie Jones 4-30; Brett Tate Blanks 1-2; Mike Tate Blanks 1-(-1); Totals 48-225-1TD.

F – Bud Woodard 22-287-2TD; Pittman 5-43; Josiah Artis 6-40-2TD; Jamari Hill 1-0; Totals 34-370-4TD.

Receiving

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 5-21; Mike Tate-Blanks 2-24; Totals 5-45.

F – Kedrian Eason 2-33-1TD; Jordan Simpkins 1-29-1TD; DJ Jones 1-11; Totals 4-73-2TD.

The Cavaliers had 270 yards to Fike’s 443.

Each team had 15 first downs on the night.

Southern Lee ran 62 plays to Fike’s 43.

Senior Running Back Jo Jo Douglas was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior OL/DL Caleb Waters was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The Wilkinson/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced next week and posted on the wfjawwgpradio website.