Full Field expected for Brick Capital Classic
Only a few spots remain in the 156-player field and the 45th Annual event should have one of its strongest fields in the history of the Brick Capital Classic Golf tournament. Sanford Golf Club will host for the 45th consecutive year and the course may be its best ever, in regard to condition and readiness for the annual Brick Capital Event. The Brick Capital Classic, started by the Golf Commission and long-time Professional Bobby Powell in 1977, has grown into not only the “unofficial major championship” of the local area, but the major “golf social” of the year – where old friends re-unite once a year in this traditional event. At least 10 former champions have entered plus a number of the top players in the Sandhills, making this year’s event wide open and worth keeping up with. A great mix of Sanford players as well as some top players from outside the area should bring some great golf to this year’s tournament.
As with tradition, play begins Saturday, June 26, with 8:30 and 1:30 shotgun starts on the par 71 layout. Competitors will be flighted after Saturday’s round with the Championship Flight battling Sunday for the coveted Brick Capital Classic title. Sunday will feature two shotguns starts as well, with Championship Flight players teeing off from 1:30-2:00, with a 5:30-6:00 finish expected. There is play in the Open Division as well as a Senior Division. NC State Golf Coach Press McPhaul is the Defending Champion while Ray Epley returns as the Senior Champion.
Brick Capital Records
Most Titles
Gerald Harrington (4) 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999
David Wicker (4) 2001, 2003, 2010, 2011
Press McPhaul (4) 1997, 2005, 2008, 2020
Danny Brown (3) 1978, 1981, 1991
Craig Sturdivant (3) 1984, 1995, 2004
*Four Players with two (2) titles
_________________________________________________
Lowest 36-Hole Totals
Will Morgan (2017) 131 – (63-68)
Brett McLamb (2019) 132 – (64-68)
Craig Sturdivant (1995) 132 – (63-69)
David Wicker (2001) 133 – (64-69)
________________________________________________
Lowest 1st Round Scores
Will Morgan (2017) 63
Craig Sturdivant (1995) 63
Gerald Harrington (1990) 64
David Wicker (2001) 64
Jack Radley (2018) 64
Brett McLamb (2019) 64
_______________________________________________
Lowest 2nd Round Scores
Ray Epley (1986) 65
David Wicker (2014) 66
Paul Jett (2016) 66
_______________________________________________
Largest Margin of Victory
Gerald Harrington by 7 shots (1990) 64-70-134
Will Morgan by 7 shots (2017) 63-68-131
David Wicker by 7 shots (2001) 64-69-133
_______________________________________________
Brick Capital Champions By Year
1977 – Chris Dalrymple
1978 – Danny Brown
1979 – Harold Thomas
1980 – Paul Gay
1981 – Danny Brown
1982 – Don Marks
1983 – Joe Gay
1984 – Craig Sturdivant
1985 – Joe Gay
1986 – Ray Epley
1987 – Mike Purvis
1988 – Chris Dalrymple
1989 – John Green
1990 – Gerald Harrington
1991 – Danny Brown
1992 – David Von Canon
1993 – Don Moss
1994 – Gerald Harrington
1995 – Craig Sturdivant
1996 – Gerald Harrington
1997 – Press McPhaul
1998 – Mike Goodes
1999 – Gerald Harrington
2000 – Bobby Ballinger
2001 – David Wicker
2002 – Jordan Pomeranz
2003 – David Wicker
2004 – Craig Sturdivant
2005 – Press McPhaul
2006 – Currie Howell
2007 – Carson Lanier
2008 – Press McPhaul
2009 – Jonathan McCurry
2010 – David Wicker
2011 – David Wicker
2012 – Jonathan McCurry
2013 – Jack Radley
2014 – Gaston Bertinatti
2015 – Sherrill Britt
2016 – Paul Jett
2017 – Will Morgan
2018 – Jack Radley
2019 – Brett McLamb
2020 – Press McPhaul
________________________________________
