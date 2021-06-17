Full Field expected for Brick Capital Classic

Only a few spots remain in the 156-player field and the 45th Annual event should have one of its strongest fields in the history of the Brick Capital Classic Golf tournament. Sanford Golf Club will host for the 45th consecutive year and the course may be its best ever, in regard to condition and readiness for the annual Brick Capital Event. The Brick Capital Classic, started by the Golf Commission and long-time Professional Bobby Powell in 1977, has grown into not only the “unofficial major championship” of the local area, but the major “golf social” of the year – where old friends re-unite once a year in this traditional event. At least 10 former champions have entered plus a number of the top players in the Sandhills, making this year’s event wide open and worth keeping up with. A great mix of Sanford players as well as some top players from outside the area should bring some great golf to this year’s tournament.

As with tradition, play begins Saturday, June 26, with 8:30 and 1:30 shotgun starts on the par 71 layout. Competitors will be flighted after Saturday’s round with the Championship Flight battling Sunday for the coveted Brick Capital Classic title. Sunday will feature two shotguns starts as well, with Championship Flight players teeing off from 1:30-2:00, with a 5:30-6:00 finish expected. There is play in the Open Division as well as a Senior Division. NC State Golf Coach Press McPhaul is the Defending Champion while Ray Epley returns as the Senior Champion.

Brick Capital Records

Most Titles

Gerald Harrington (4) 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999

David Wicker (4) 2001, 2003, 2010, 2011

Press McPhaul (4) 1997, 2005, 2008, 2020

Danny Brown (3) 1978, 1981, 1991

Craig Sturdivant (3) 1984, 1995, 2004

*Four Players with two (2) titles

Lowest 36-Hole Totals

Will Morgan (2017) 131 – (63-68)

Brett McLamb (2019) 132 – (64-68)

Craig Sturdivant (1995) 132 – (63-69)

David Wicker (2001) 133 – (64-69)

Lowest 1st Round Scores

Will Morgan (2017) 63

Craig Sturdivant (1995) 63

Gerald Harrington (1990) 64

David Wicker (2001) 64

Jack Radley (2018) 64

Brett McLamb (2019) 64

Lowest 2nd Round Scores

Ray Epley (1986) 65

David Wicker (2014) 66

Paul Jett (2016) 66

Largest Margin of Victory

Gerald Harrington by 7 shots (1990) 64-70-134

Will Morgan by 7 shots (2017) 63-68-131

David Wicker by 7 shots (2001) 64-69-133

Brick Capital Champions By Year

1977 – Chris Dalrymple

1978 – Danny Brown

1979 – Harold Thomas

1980 – Paul Gay

1981 – Danny Brown

1982 – Don Marks

1983 – Joe Gay

1984 – Craig Sturdivant

1985 – Joe Gay

1986 – Ray Epley

1987 – Mike Purvis

1988 – Chris Dalrymple

1989 – John Green

1990 – Gerald Harrington

1991 – Danny Brown

1992 – David Von Canon

1993 – Don Moss

1994 – Gerald Harrington

1995 – Craig Sturdivant

1996 – Gerald Harrington

1997 – Press McPhaul

1998 – Mike Goodes

1999 – Gerald Harrington

2000 – Bobby Ballinger

2001 – David Wicker

2002 – Jordan Pomeranz

2003 – David Wicker

2004 – Craig Sturdivant

2005 – Press McPhaul

2006 – Currie Howell

2007 – Carson Lanier

2008 – Press McPhaul

2009 – Jonathan McCurry

2010 – David Wicker

2011 – David Wicker

2012 – Jonathan McCurry

2013 – Jack Radley

2014 – Gaston Bertinatti

2015 – Sherrill Britt

2016 – Paul Jett

2017 – Will Morgan

2018 – Jack Radley

2019 – Brett McLamb

2020 – Press McPhaul

Saturday, June 19 – Individual feature

Monday, June 21 – Course Feature

Thursday, June 24 – Who Will Win the Brick?

Listen Saturday & Sunday afternoons for LIVE Updates of the 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic on WFJA Sports 105.5 FM or

listen online at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com