Going to Watch High School Football This Friday? Get Your Tickets In Advance!!!!!

For those that have not attended a high school football game since the pandemic started in early 2020, things have changed since the last time you went. Tickets are no longer available at the game. The ticket purchase system is now paperless with no cash. You need your phone or computer.

Don’t let this scare you. They could not make it any easier to get a ticket. If you wish to attend either Union Pines @ Southern Lee or Harnett Central at Lee County this Friday simply do the following:

For Southern Lee-Union Pines Tickets – Search for: gofan.co

– Search for: gofan.co Type in the school you are searching for – if searching for Southern Lee game – type in Southern Lee and the Friday game vs. Union Pines will pop up. Click on it and purchase.

For Lee County-Harnett Central Tickets – If searching for Lee County game tickets, start your search at: https://gofan.co/app/events/223893. Click on and purchase.

Once you purchase, bring your phone to the game and show your tickets when entering the gate. Remember to stay socially distanced and wear a mask. A lot has changed since the pandemic started, now including how we go to games. Again, they have made the online purchase extremely simple – log on and we’ll see you this Friday night!