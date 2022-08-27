Green Hope Holds Off Improving Cavaliers 17-12

The Southern Lee Cavaliers came into their second week game with one main goal….hold on to and move the ball on offense. Despite a tough 17-12 loss at Green Hope Friday night, the Cavaliers did just that. However, where the yardage gained went up tremendously and the turnovers down, it was untimely penalties that finally did the Cavs in.

Trailing by 5, 17-12 late in the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers marched 61 yards down to the Falcon 11 with 2 minutes left, and then 3 consecutive penalties took the Cavs out of scoring position and eventually turned the ball over as time expired as a long pass landed in the end zone.

Southern Lee went up 6-0 on a 61-yard TD pass from Sophomore Quarterback Robbie Sims to Senior Anthony Robinson in the first quarter. Sims rolled to his right and then back left to avoid pressure, finding Robinson on the left sideline who then broke a couple tackles and went in for the score. The Cavalier offense found much improved yardage Friday night outgaining the Falcons 315-287, including 211 yards on the ground. Junior running back, Tyrice Douglas carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. Sims threw for 104 yards on the night. Southern Lee had just 46 yards total offense in week one.

The Cavs defense again played a solid game holding Green Hope to a 33yd field goal with 3 seconds left in the half and turned the Falcons away on another drive when Senior Free Safety Dylan Greene intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line to stall a Falcon drive and preserve the Cavalier lead at that time. Despite, two big Falcon plays for td’s in the second half, Southern Lee’s defense again showed great effort and solid gang tackling through the night causing 2 turnovers in all on the evening.

Southern Lee (0-2) will return home next week to face South Johnston (1-1).

Southern Lee 6 0 6 0 12

Green Hope 0 3 7 7 17

Scoring Summary

SL– Sims 61 yd pass to Robinson (Kick Failed)

GH – Owen Zalc 33 yd FG

SL- Douglas 10 yd run (2pt conversion failed)

GH – Lucas Mullins 50 yd pass to Christopher Pope (Zalc Kick)

GH – Jameson Walsh 63 yd run (Zalc Kick)

Rushing

SL – Tyrice Douglas 13-113, 1 TD; Anthony Robinson 8-56; Jorderion Hamilton 2-31; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-15; Robbie Sims 6-(-4); Totals 31-211-1TD

GH – 35-185, 1TD

Passing

SL – Sims 5-13, 106 yds, 1TD, 1 INT

GH – 5-11, 102 yds, 1TD, 1 INT

Receiving

SL – Anthony Robinson 3-75, 1TD; Brett Tate-Blanks 1-31; Tyrice Douglas 1-0; Totals 5-106, 1TD

GH – 5-102, 1TD