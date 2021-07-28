High School Football Practice Starts August 2nd – Local Schools Ready For New Conference

The Southern Lee Cavaliers and the Lee County Yellow Jackets will officially begin their fall 2021 campaigns with practices this coming Monday, August 2nd. While both schools have been in conditioning mode and participating in “7 on 7s” during the summer months, it gets real now as the athletes begin preparing for upcoming scrimmages and the first game on August 20.

Both teams have been realigned into the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference that will prove to be one of the toughest conferences in the state. Three 4A teams – Richmond County, Pinecrest, and Hoke – will join four 3A teams – Lee Co, Southern Lee, Union Pines and Scotland County – to form the new Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. It is a throwback of sorts to the old days, when Sanford Central/Lee County was in the old Southeastern Conference and butted heads with Richmond, Scotland, Pinecrest, and Hoke. The change in conference opponents will be a shock to the systems of the teams coming from the Tri-County 3A, and it will be interesting to see how the local teams handle the increase in talent within the league.

Lee County is coming off four consecutive unbeaten regular seasons and was heads above the other five teams in the Tri-County 3A. Lee County played for a state title in the fall of 2019 and a solid program is in place. The Yellow Jackets seem the readiest to make this leap in competition and it will be fun to see how they fare. Lee County & Southern Lee’s Strength of Schedule (SOS) will change dramatically this fall and gone will be the days of seeing playoff seedings hurt by SOS. Under the new split conference alignment, one of the three 4A teams is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and two (2) of the four (4) 3A teams will advance to the playoffs.

WFJA Sports will keep schedules, standings, stats, results and news up-to-date on the WFJA website. To know everything about your local teams and the new Sandhills 3A/4A Conference, stay tuned to WFJA Sports. WFJA will air Yellow Jacket Football for the 60th consecutive year this coming fall, since the fall of 1962 season, and Southern Lee will air again on WWGP. Both game broadcasts will also stream online on the station’s website. Coach’s Shows for both schools will air LIVE on Tuesday nights with a re-broadcast on Friday nights prior to the games. A video podcast of the Coach’s Shows will post through YouTube by Wednesday of each week and embedded on the WFJA Homepage. Game articles and stats will be posted each week by Friday midnight following the games.

Lee County Schedule

August 20 @ Northwood

August 27 Overhills

September 3 @ South Granville

September 10 @ Fuquay-Varina

September 17 Union Pines

September 24 Hoke County

October 1 Bye Week

October 8 @ Pinecrest

October 15 @ Richmond County

October 22 Scotland County

October 29 @ Southern Lee

November 5 1st Round Playoffs

*Lee County has Scrimmages on 8/11 with Apex Friendship and 8?13 in Jacket Jamboree with Middle Creek

Southern Lee Schedule

August 20 @ Westover

August 27 Green Hope

September 2 @ South Johnston

September 10 Fairmont

September 17 @ Richmond County

September 24 Scotland County

October 1 @ Pinecrest

October 8 Hoke County

October 15 Bye Week

October 22 @ Union Pines

October 29 Lee County

November 5 1st Round Playoffs

*Southern Lee has a scrimmage on 8/11 with Triton at 7:00 and Western Harnett at 8:00