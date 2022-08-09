High School Football – Ready Or Not!

It’s hard to believe the 2022 High School Football Season is here! Local High School Football will see the 1st games of the season Friday, August 19th – just 18 days after the 1st official practices in North Carolina. Local Coaches Steve Burdeau of Lee County and Michael McClure of Southern Lee will have their respective squads in scrimmages this week as the teams get their final tune-ups.

Lee County, finishing last year at 9-4 and advancing to the 3rd round of the State 3A playoffs, looks to reload this season and remain as a top contender in the tough Southeastern 3A/4A Conference. Lee returns a load of lineman and a good stable of running backs and will look to QB Mark Schlesinger to lead the Yellow Jacket offense. Lee’s defense should be good once again, with 3-year starter JoJo Jennings anchoring the middle with plenty of help around him.

Southern Lee failed to win last season and was still reeling somewhat from previous program changes that resulted in a lack of participation by time McClure came to SLee in 2020. McClure has worked hard to bring Cavalier football back and this year has more pieces to work with and more depth. Look for the Cavaliers to find some bright spots in the non-conference games and gain some needed confidence prior to the conference schedule.

WFJA & WWGP Sports will air all games for Lee County (105.5 FM) & Southern Lee (1050 AM – 95.1 FM). Local fans can once again follow both teams on the WFJA website with complete Standings, Schedules, Rankings, Results, and Articles. Game articles are posted by midnight after the games on Friday night (Yes, we are the 1st article out) and complete with stats. Make sure to keep the WFJA website on your phone for quick reference to game articles, results and more!

ALSO, don’t forget that you can stream either game from anywhere by going to the WFJA website and click on “Listen Live” and then pick the game you want to hear!

The WFJA website is www.wfjawwgpradio.com.