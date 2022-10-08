Hoke County Handles Cavaliers 31-7 in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

After the Southern Lee Defense collected an interception by Senior Jaylyn Scruggs and turned away Hoke County on 4th down twice in Cavalier territory in the first half, it was the Cavalier offense that put the visitors on top at halftime at Raeford.

Trailing 3-0 after a 31-yard field goal by the Buck’s Ryan Ramirez, Southern Lee used an 11-play 80-yard drive culminating in a 12-yard run by Junior Tyrice Douglas to lead at halftime, 7-3. But the Cavs couldn’t find the endzone again on the night, as they fall to Hoke County, 31-7.

Douglas finished the night with 123 yards on 22 carries for Southern Lee, including the 2nd quarter touchdown run. Despite not being able to score points, the Cavs did convert 5 of 11 tries on 3rd down.

Southern Lee (0-4, 1-7) is off next week, but return to action at home to face the Vikings of Union Pines (0-3, 2-5) at Cavalier Stadium.

Southern Lee 0 7 0 0 7

Hoke County 3 0 14 14 31

Scoring Summary

HC – Ryan Ramirez 31-yard FG

SL – Douglas 12 yd run (Bryan McCollum kick)

HC – Brandon Saunders 9-yard pass to Warren Avery (Ramirez Kick)

HC – Saunders 30-yard pass to Avery (Ramirez kick)

HC – Wallace 68-yard run (Ramirez kick)

HC – Avery 20-yard run (Ramirez kick)

Rushing

HC – Ethan Wallace 15-166- 1 TD; Avery 5-13, 1TD; Q’monte Allen – 1-10; Q’monte Allen – 4-10; Caleb Hall – 1-2; Brandon Saunders 2-(-13); Totals 28-188, 2 TD’s

SL – Tyrice Douglas 22-123, 1TD; Anthony Robinson 9-44; Brandon Baldwin 4-1, 1 TD; Jorderion Hamilton 1-(-1); Robbie Simms 4-(-10; Totals – 39-59, 157 yards,

Passing

SL – Simms 7-21, 70 yards;

HC – Saunders 7-13, 2 TD; 2-INT

Receiving

SL – Kamaree Butler 2-25; Brett Tate-Blanks 2-20; Anthony Robinson, 1-15; Douglas 2-10; Totals 7-70

HC – Avery 4-99, 2TD; Wallace 1-7; Joey Castaneda 1-5; Totals 7-111, 2 TD’s