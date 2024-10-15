Hoke County Stops Cavaliers 20-14 in Sandhills Play

Getting off to a fast start was a key for the Southern Lee Cavaliers to pick up their first conference win at Hoke County Friday night. Unfortunately, it was the Bucks that got the fast start just 12 seconds into the game. Taking the opening kickoff, the Cavaliers fumbled on at their own 25-yard line and Hoke County picked up the ball and returned it for the score and a very early 7-0 lead.

The Cavaliers found themselves down 14-0 at the half, before a two-yard touchdown run by Senior Mike Blanks and a Senior Bryan McCollum extra point made it 14-7 with 9:37 left in the third quarter. With momentum on their side, the Cavs watched Hoke County go the no huddle offense and come right back down the field and score again, and after a missed extra point, led 20-7.

After a Senior Robbie Sims interception gave the Bucks the ball in Cavalier territory, the defense rose up and held Hoke County on downs at the 16. The Southern Lee offense, with better play in the second half, drove down field and responded with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Senior Wide Receiver Sheed Williams and a McCollum extra point, to make it 20-14 with 7:54 left. The Cavs had the ball at their own 26-yard line with 2:36 left, but a holding penalty moved them back and they eventually turned the ball over on downs and Hoke took the win.

Southern Lee (0-4, 2-5) has their bye week next week, and returns to action October 25th as they host Union Pines (2-1, 5-2)

Southern Lee 0 0 7 7 14

Hoke County 14 0 6 0 20

Scoring Summary

H – Franajai Ransom 25 yd fumble return (Yahir Guajardo kick)

H – Favor Anab 3 yd run (Guajardo kick)

SL – Mike Blanks 3 yd run (McCollum kick)

H – Brandon Saunders 14 yd pass to Tycen Vick (Kick failed)

SL – Sims 23 yd pass to Williams (McCollum kick)

Passing

SL – Robbie Sims 5-9-105 yds, 1TD, 1 INT

H – N/A

Rushing

SL – Robbie Sims 24-55; Mike Blanks 13-50, 1TD; Tommy Lineberry 2-6; Kamauri Davis 2-4; Jack Mitchell 1-4; TOTALS 42-119-1TD.

H – N/A

Receiving

SL – Brett Blanks 1-55; Sheed Williams 3-44, 1TD; Kesler Petrarca 1-6; TOTALS 5-105-1TD.

H – N/A

Southern Lee had 15 first downs to Hoke County 12.

Southern Lee had two turnovers to Hoke County one.

Southern Lee was 2 for 4 on fourth down conversions.

Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Junior OL/DL Julian Chavarria was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

The 23-yard touchdown from Sims to Williams to cut the Hoke County lead to 20-14 was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced October 22nd on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.