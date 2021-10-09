Hoke Stops Cavaliers 36-7 in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

The Southern Lee Cavaliers returned to Cavalier Stadium for what they thought was a Homecoming game, but it was the Bucks of Hoke County who made themselves right at home as they beat the Cavs 36-7. Hoke County took the opening kickoff and went 70 yards with the final 30 on a run by Warren Avery to take an early 7-0 lead. The Southern Lee offense managed only 79 total yards on the night and had another punt team miscue as a blocked punt went through the end zone for a Hoke County safety.

Trailing 21-0 in the third quarter, Josh Stone, seeing time at wide receiver and defensive back, picked off a Buck pass and returned it 75 yards for the Cavalier lone touchdown on the night. Despite showing some different looks on offense and having 6 different rushers in the game, Southern Lee again found it tough to consistently move the ball.

The Cav defense did force 3 Hoke County Turnovers on the night compared to just one Southern Lee fumble. Southern Lee (0-3, 0-6) plays at Richmond County on Tuesday Oct. 12th in a rescheduled game from Sept. 17th. Hoke County (1-3, 3-5) hosts Union Pines next Friday.

Hoke County 14 0 7 15 36

Southern Lee 0 0 7 0 7

Scoring Summary

HC – Warren Avery 30 yd run (Ryan Ramirez Kick)

HC – Montez Stephens 12 yd pass to Jaleb Tupuola (Ramirez Kick)

HC – Avery 6 yd run (Ramirez Kick)

SL – Josh Stone 75 yd interception return (Bryan McCollum Kick)

HC – Ethan Wallace 72 yd run (Pat Blocked)

HC – Wallace 6 yd run (Ramirez Kick)

HC – Safety blocked punt through end zone

Rushing

HC – Wallace 29-158, 2 TD’s; Avery 15-92, 2 TD’s; Stephens 1-18; Williams 1-(-6); Totals – 46-262, 4 TD’s.

SL – Christian Matthews 17-26; Michael Tate-Blanks 4-17; Jorderion Hamilton 5-12; Stone 1-10; Anthony Robinson 2-2; Trenton Johnson 1-0; Jeremiah Freeman 1- (-4); Brett Tate-Blanks 5-(-9); Totals 36-54.

Passing

HC – Avery 4-5, 44yds, 1 INT; Stephens 1-1, 13 yds 1TD

SL – B. Tate-Blanks 1-9, 1yd; Hamilton 1-24; Totals 2-10, 25 yds.

Receiving

HC – Tupuola 2-19, 1TD; Williams 1-16; Avery 1-12; Totals 4-47 1TD.

SL – Robinson 1-24; Freeman 1-1; Totals 2-25.

Southern Lee had 9 First downs to 16 for Hoke County

Southern had 4 penalties, and Hoke Co. had 6 including 3 personal fouls.

Junior Jorderion Hamilton was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game for Southern Lee.

Senior Julian Rivera Franceschi was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.