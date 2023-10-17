Inspection Closes Down Paul Gay Stadium

The following statement was released this morning from the Lee County Board of Education:

“During a routine annual inspection of the football stadium at Lee County High School, several cracks were discovered in the concrete supports underneath the bleachers. Out of an abundance of caution, the stadium seating on both sides of the field has been closed until further notice while we consult with a structural engineer. Please stay tuned to updates on our website and social media about upcoming sporting events scheduled at the stadium over the next few weeks.”

WFJA/WWGP Sports has also learned that this Friday night’s game with Lee County hosting Scotland County will be played at Southern Lee HS. The Cavaliers are on the road this week at Union Pines. Lee County – Scotland will start at the normal 7:30 time.