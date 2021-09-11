Jacket Defense Stifles Bengals 20-6 To Improve to 3-1

The Lee County Yellow Jackets won a non-conference road game at Fuquay Varina Friday night by a 20-6 score. The Yellow Jackets held the run heavy Bengals out of the end zone in the 2nd half to overcome an early 6-0 deficit to pick up their 3rd win of the season. Kenyon Palmer intercepted a Luke Toscano pass with the Bengals driving and down 13-6, and it led to the Jackets final score on a 2-yard JoJo Jennings run. The Bengals had only 56 yards on 21 second half carries as the Jackets stiffened at the line and the Bengals never threatened to score until the drive ended by Palmer’s interception.

Will Patterson was 14 of 14 in the 1st half for 177 yards but penalties and a good Bengal defensive front, kept Lee County off the scoreboard until 4:36 left in the half on a Jennings 1 yard run. The run followed a tremendous sideline catch by Palmer for 31 yards and another by Jaylin Person that put Lee County at the one-yard line.

Patterson finished 19 of 24 for 223 yads and BJ Brown led the Jackets on the ground with 61 yards on 11 carries. Kenyon Palmer had 5 catches for 64 yards to lead the Jacket receivers. Lee County had 346 yards of total offense in the low-possession game and the Bengals had 212.

Scoring

Lee County 0 13 0 7 20

Fuquay-Varina 0 6 0 0 6

Scoring Summary

FV – Green 54 run (kick blocked)

LC – JoJo Jennings 1 run (kick failed)

LC – Patterson 54 pass to Aaron Wallace (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – Jennings 2 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

Lee County – BJ Brown 11-61, Jennings 6-40, TJ Johnson 3-12, Kendall Morris 2-5, Tyric McKendall 1-7, Patterson 1-(-2) Totals 24-123

Fuquay Varina – Totals 43-165

Passing

Lee County – Will Patterson 19-24- 223

Fuquay-Varina – Toscano 1-4-47

Receiving

Lee County – Kenyon Palmer 5-64, BJ Brown 4-1, Eli Garrison 3-36, Tyric McKendall 3-23, Aaron Wallace 2-56, Kendall Morris 1-11 Jaylin Person 1-32 Totals 19-223

Fuquay Varina – Totals 1-47

Lee had several outstanding offensive plays to include the catches by Palmer & Person in Lee’s first scoring drive. Aaron Wallace had the best run after a catch tonight when he scrambled 54 yards for a score with just :06 seconds left in the half to send Lee into the half with the momentum.

Kenyon Palmer was named the Normann Financial Group Player of the Game for Lee County and Jo Jo Jennings was named the Defensive Player of the Game.

Lee County had 19 1 st downs to 9 for the Bengals and forced two turnovers – a fumble recovery and Palmer’s interception.

Lee County will return home for the next two weeks – hosting Union Pines Friday, the 17th and Hoke County on the 24th.

Turn on WFJA Tuesday night at 7:00 for the Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show on 105.5 FM or online at www.wfjawwgpradio.com.