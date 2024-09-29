Jackets, Hill Get Past Hoke in Thriller 24-20
Lee County continued to make things tough for themselves on the road Saturday against Hoke County but used a stellar performance from Jayden Hill to overcome a 18-10 deficit in the final 7 minutes to beat Hoke County 24-20 in a Sandhills 3A/4A matchup. Lee’s defense only allowed one score in the game, but Lee still found itself trailing 18-10 with less than 9 minutes to play before Jayden Hill took over to lead a furious comeback and a hard-fought win.
Lee County scored early to take a 7-0 lead, but Hoke would outscore Lee County 18-3 from there through midway in the 4th quarter with a kickoff return, a fumble returned for a touchdown and a 1 yard run early in the 4th. But the Jacket offense would get the needed spark from Hill with several acrobatic catches and Lee County raced past Hole in the final minute to get the win.
Hill would finish with 151 yards on 11 catches – not including his most difficult catch on a 2-pt conversion to tie the score at 18 apiece with just over 8 minutes to play. A high snap on a Lee County punt would lead to a safety that put Hoke back in front 20-18 but Lee QB Aiden Poole found Hill wide open on the next possession for a 24-yard score that would seal the deal for Lee County. Lee County improved to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in Sandhills 3A/4A play. Lee County will be off this Friday night and back in action on October 11 when they host Pinecrest.
Scoring
Lee County 7 0 3 14 24
Hoke County 6 0 6 8 20
Scoring Summary
LC – 10:27 1st – Jayden Hill 52 pass from Aiden Poole (Alex Borrell kick)
HC – 3:08 1st – 8-yard fumble recovery return (kick failed)
HC – 11:46 3rd – 90-yard kickoff return (kick blocked)
LC – 4:50 3rd – Alex Borrell 20-yard FG
HC – 11:37 4th – Anab 1 run (conversion failed)
LC – 8:20 4th – Hill 5 pass from Poole (2-pt conversion good)
HC – 5:43 4th – Safety, punt snap through end zone
LC – 1:21 4th – Hill 24 pass from Poole (conversion failed)
Rushing
LC – Drake Brown 18-133, Brandon Baldwin 6-22, Aiden Poole 3-(-3) Totals 27-152
HC – Totals 34-85
Passing
LC – Aiden Poole 16-31-172
HC – Saunders 16-27-174
Receiving
LC – Jayden Hill 11-151, Lincoln Smith 1-6, Brandon Baldwin 1-5, Drake Brown 2-10, Cedric Lett 1-0 Totals 16-172
HC – Totals 16-174
- Jayden Hill was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game for Lee County and Tyler Buchear was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game for Lee County.
- Each team accounted for 15 1st downs in the game and Lee County improved from the previous week with only 4 penalties in the game.
- Drake Brown went over 100 yards for the 5th consecutive game and now sits at 813 yards through 6 games, averaging 135.5 yards per game. Jayden Hill now has 43 catches for 622 yards through 6 games.
