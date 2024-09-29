Jackets, Hill Get Past Hoke in Thriller 24-20

Lee County continued to make things tough for themselves on the road Saturday against Hoke County but used a stellar performance from Jayden Hill to overcome a 18-10 deficit in the final 7 minutes to beat Hoke County 24-20 in a Sandhills 3A/4A matchup. Lee’s defense only allowed one score in the game, but Lee still found itself trailing 18-10 with less than 9 minutes to play before Jayden Hill took over to lead a furious comeback and a hard-fought win.

Lee County scored early to take a 7-0 lead, but Hoke would outscore Lee County 18-3 from there through midway in the 4th quarter with a kickoff return, a fumble returned for a touchdown and a 1 yard run early in the 4th. But the Jacket offense would get the needed spark from Hill with several acrobatic catches and Lee County raced past Hole in the final minute to get the win.

Hill would finish with 151 yards on 11 catches – not including his most difficult catch on a 2-pt conversion to tie the score at 18 apiece with just over 8 minutes to play. A high snap on a Lee County punt would lead to a safety that put Hoke back in front 20-18 but Lee QB Aiden Poole found Hill wide open on the next possession for a 24-yard score that would seal the deal for Lee County. Lee County improved to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in Sandhills 3A/4A play. Lee County will be off this Friday night and back in action on October 11 when they host Pinecrest.

Scoring

Lee County 7 0 3 14 24

Hoke County 6 0 6 8 20

Scoring Summary

LC – 10:27 1st – Jayden Hill 52 pass from Aiden Poole (Alex Borrell kick)

HC – 3:08 1st – 8-yard fumble recovery return (kick failed)

HC – 11:46 3rd – 90-yard kickoff return (kick blocked)

LC – 4:50 3rd – Alex Borrell 20-yard FG

HC – 11:37 4th – Anab 1 run (conversion failed)

LC – 8:20 4th – Hill 5 pass from Poole (2-pt conversion good)

HC – 5:43 4th – Safety, punt snap through end zone

LC – 1:21 4th – Hill 24 pass from Poole (conversion failed)

Rushing

LC – Drake Brown 18-133, Brandon Baldwin 6-22, Aiden Poole 3-(-3) Totals 27-152

HC – Totals 34-85

Passing

LC – Aiden Poole 16-31-172

HC – Saunders 16-27-174

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 11-151, Lincoln Smith 1-6, Brandon Baldwin 1-5, Drake Brown 2-10, Cedric Lett 1-0 Totals 16-172

HC – Totals 16-174