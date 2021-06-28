Jordan Pomeranz wins 2nd Brick Capital Classic Title

Jordan Pomeranz parred the 2nd playoff hole to win the 45th Brick Capital Classic over AJ Johnson this weekend at Sanford Golf Club. Both players fired identical rounds of 70-69 for a two-day total of 3 under par 139 to finish at the top of the 153-player field. Both players made par at #1 – with Johnson rolling in a 10-footer to keep the playoff alive before Pomeranz stuck his approach close at the 2nd for an easy par and the win.

Pomeranz led the tournament by two at 5 under through 14 holes, but a triple bogey 7 put Pomeranz chasing Johnson the remainder of the day. Pomeranz eventually rolled in a tricky downhill eight-footer at the last to tie Johnson – who failed to get up-and-down for birdie from the rough left of the green. Steve Pippen also flirted with the lead briefly on Sunday, but a late bogey put him at 140 – and one shot out of the playoff.

2016 winner Paul Jett led a group that finished at even par after rounds of 69-73 that included Jeremy Milton (71-71) and Defending Champion Press McPhaul (71-71).

Courtney Stiles led after round one with a 67 – shot 76 on Sunday – and finished at +1 for the tournament. Stiles was awarded the Zeb Harrington Award for low round Saturday and Walter Brinker won the Bobby Powell Award for low round Sunday with a 67.

Brick Capital Winners

Championship Flight

Jordan Pomeranz 70-69-139*

AJ Johnson 70-69-139

Steve Pippin 70-70-140

Paul Jett 69-73-142

Press McPhaul 71-71-142

Jeremy Milton 71-71-142

Courtney Stiles 67-76-143

Stephen Salmon 69-74-143

Kenny Stewart 69-75-144

Jonathan Hockaday 70-75-145

Dalton Mauldin 69-76-145

Gerald Harrington 72-77-149

Jim Love 72-90-162

*Won in playoff

__________________________________

First Flight

Walter Brinker 74-67-141

Will Morgan 73-69-142

Todd Matthews 73-70-143

Carson Lanier 75-68-143

_________________________________

2nd Flight

Steve Lassiter 78-71-149

Robin Perkins 76-74-150

Brad Wicker 79-71-150

Mark Midford 76-75-151

________________________________

3rd Flight

Craig Sturdivant 80-72-152

Carlos Ocampo 80-72-152

Keith Thomas 80-76-156

Dale Ring 80-76-156

________________________________

4th Flight

Merritt Foushee 84-75-159

Nate Presnal 87-73-160

Tom Aguilar 84-76-160

John Clayton 83-79-162

________________________________

5th Flight

Matt Beal 86-79-165

Chris Thompson 87-80-167

Jacob Gaster 86-81-167

Darrell Phillips 85-83-168

Colton Davis 87-81-168

Jordan Thomas 87-81-168

Mike Gannon 86-82-168

_________________________________

6th Flight

Chris Crissman 88-81-169

Michael Waters 88-82-170

Tim Marion 91-80-171

Eddie Jaggers 88-83-171

________________________________

7th Flight

Don Marks 94-86-180

Will Laudate 93-96-189

Brian Yates 94-97-191

Carlos Simpson 95-99-194

Billy Winkie 100-94-194

________________________________

Senior Championship Flight

Mike Buchanan 74-73-147

Jr Phillips 73-76-149

Chuck Daley 77-72-149

David Barbour 76-77-153

________________________________

Senior 1st Flight

Dan Johnson 83-78-161

Steve Smith 82-79-161

Odell Brady 84-81-165

Rick Walton 84-81-165

_________________________________

Senior 2nd Flight

Bill Huggins 90-89-179

Preston Gaster 92-88-180

Steve Harrington 84-91-185