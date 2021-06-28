Jordan Pomeranz wins 2nd Brick Capital Classic Title
Jordan Pomeranz parred the 2nd playoff hole to win the 45th Brick Capital Classic over AJ Johnson this weekend at Sanford Golf Club. Both players fired identical rounds of 70-69 for a two-day total of 3 under par 139 to finish at the top of the 153-player field. Both players made par at #1 – with Johnson rolling in a 10-footer to keep the playoff alive before Pomeranz stuck his approach close at the 2nd for an easy par and the win.
Pomeranz led the tournament by two at 5 under through 14 holes, but a triple bogey 7 put Pomeranz chasing Johnson the remainder of the day. Pomeranz eventually rolled in a tricky downhill eight-footer at the last to tie Johnson – who failed to get up-and-down for birdie from the rough left of the green. Steve Pippen also flirted with the lead briefly on Sunday, but a late bogey put him at 140 – and one shot out of the playoff.
2016 winner Paul Jett led a group that finished at even par after rounds of 69-73 that included Jeremy Milton (71-71) and Defending Champion Press McPhaul (71-71).
Courtney Stiles led after round one with a 67 – shot 76 on Sunday – and finished at +1 for the tournament. Stiles was awarded the Zeb Harrington Award for low round Saturday and Walter Brinker won the Bobby Powell Award for low round Sunday with a 67.
Brick Capital Winners
Championship Flight
Jordan Pomeranz 70-69-139*
AJ Johnson 70-69-139
Steve Pippin 70-70-140
Paul Jett 69-73-142
Press McPhaul 71-71-142
Jeremy Milton 71-71-142
Courtney Stiles 67-76-143
Stephen Salmon 69-74-143
Kenny Stewart 69-75-144
Jonathan Hockaday 70-75-145
Dalton Mauldin 69-76-145
Gerald Harrington 72-77-149
Jim Love 72-90-162
*Won in playoff
__________________________________
First Flight
Walter Brinker 74-67-141
Will Morgan 73-69-142
Todd Matthews 73-70-143
Carson Lanier 75-68-143
_________________________________
2nd Flight
Steve Lassiter 78-71-149
Robin Perkins 76-74-150
Brad Wicker 79-71-150
Mark Midford 76-75-151
________________________________
3rd Flight
Craig Sturdivant 80-72-152
Carlos Ocampo 80-72-152
Keith Thomas 80-76-156
Dale Ring 80-76-156
________________________________
4th Flight
Merritt Foushee 84-75-159
Nate Presnal 87-73-160
Tom Aguilar 84-76-160
John Clayton 83-79-162
________________________________
5th Flight
Matt Beal 86-79-165
Chris Thompson 87-80-167
Jacob Gaster 86-81-167
Darrell Phillips 85-83-168
Colton Davis 87-81-168
Jordan Thomas 87-81-168
Mike Gannon 86-82-168
_________________________________
6th Flight
Chris Crissman 88-81-169
Michael Waters 88-82-170
Tim Marion 91-80-171
Eddie Jaggers 88-83-171
________________________________
7th Flight
Don Marks 94-86-180
Will Laudate 93-96-189
Brian Yates 94-97-191
Carlos Simpson 95-99-194
Billy Winkie 100-94-194
________________________________
Senior Championship Flight
Mike Buchanan 74-73-147
Jr Phillips 73-76-149
Chuck Daley 77-72-149
David Barbour 76-77-153
________________________________
Senior 1st Flight
Dan Johnson 83-78-161
Steve Smith 82-79-161
Odell Brady 84-81-165
Rick Walton 84-81-165
_________________________________
Senior 2nd Flight
Bill Huggins 90-89-179
Preston Gaster 92-88-180
Steve Harrington 84-91-185