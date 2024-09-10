Lee County Blows Lead Against SE Guilford, Picks up 1st Loss
The Lee County Yellow Jackets built a 26-10 lead through midway of the 3rd quarter, but a series of mistakes ignited a rally by SE Guilford, as they stormed back to pick up a 42-26 win at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford. Lee County seemed in total control after scoring at the 7:48 mark of the 3rd to take a 26-10 lead, but SE Guilford scored on 4 plays on their next drive, Lee County fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and suddenly the Falcons scored and regained the momentum. Lee’s offense went 3 and out the next two possessions and a tired Lee defense couldn’t stop the Falcons for the remainder of the game.
Lee County built a nice lead through the first two-thirds of the game with another strong rushing performance but had no answer for talented Falcon QB Alex Marsh after that and SE Guilford was able to pick up the win.
Lee County fell to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Panther Creek this Friday night.
Scoring
SE Guilford 3 7 14 18 42
Lee County 3 8 15 0 26
Scoring Summary
LC – 4:02 1st – FG Alex Borrell 26 yards
SEG – :01 1st – FG Kinderman 26 yards
SEG – 8:38 2nd – Gladney 14 pass from Marsh (kick good)
LC – 1:15 2nd – Brandon Baldwin 1 run (2-pt try good)
LC – 8:02 3rd – Drake Brown 15 run (2-pt try good)
LC – 7:48 3rd – Brown 35 run (Borrell kick)
SEG – 5:18 3rd – McKinnon 4 run (2-pt try good)
SEG – 1:45 3rd – Marsh 26 run (conversion failed)
SEG – 7:50 4th – Gladney 13 pass from Marsh (2-pt try good)
SEG – 4:43 4th – Kinderman 23 FG
SEG – :45 4th – McKinnon 66 run (kick good)
Rushing
LC – Drake Brown 18-182, Brandon Baldwin 3-(-1), Terrance McKendall 3-23, Aiden Poole 2-3, Jack Martin 9-38 Toals 35-245
SEG – Totals 35-235
Passing
LC – Martin 5-7-19, Poole 5-12-98 Totals 10-19-117
SEG – Totals 19-23-199
Receiving
LC – Audre Gray 1-18, Lincoln Smith 1-13, Jayden Hill 8-86
SEG – 19-199
- SEGuilford won the 1st down battle 22-16 and both teams finished with 2 turnovers.
- Drake Brown has rushed for 379 yards in the last 2 games and the Yellow Jackets have put up over 500 yards on the ground.
- Drake Brown as tabbed as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Terrance McKendall was names as the Defensive Player of the Game.
- Drake Brown’s 35 yard run to put Lee County up 26-10 was named as the Bubba’s Subs and Pizza Impact Play of the Game.