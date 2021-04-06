Lee County Defense Stuffs Triton 52-7 to Clinch Tri-County’s State Playoff Birth

The Lee County Yellow Jackets used a stingy defense and some superlative offensive performances by several players to dismantle Triton and claim the Tri-County 3A’s automatic berth for the State Playoffs.  Lee County allowed a Triton team that had rushed for 700 yards in their last two games, only 20 yards on the ground the entire night and cruised to a 52-7 win on Monday night.   Lee County improves to 6-0, 4-0 on the season while Triton falls to 3-3, 3-1.

Tyric McKendall scored four TD’s for the 2nd consecutive game – 3 receptions and a blocked punt recovery in the end zone for the other – and led a Yellow Jacket offense that jumped out to a 28-7 advantage by the half.   Lee County scored twice more in the first 1:48 of the 3rd quarter to take a 42-7 lead and the rout was on.   Will Patterson had his 3rd monster game in a row with 16 of 23 passing for 287 yards and 5 TD’s.    TJ Johnson rushed for 100 yards on 10 carries and had 82 more receiving with a score for Lee County.

The Yellow Jackets will finish their regular season on Friday night at Southern Lee.   Playoff pairings should be announced on Saturday by the NCHSAA.

Scoring

Triton              0     7     0     0     7

Lee County     7    21   21    3    52

Scoring Summary

LC – Tyric McKendall 21 pass from Will Patterson (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – McKendall 18 pass from Patterson (2-pt conv good))

TR – Batts 16 run (kick good)

LC – Rodney Ingram 7 run (kick failed)

LC – McKendall 29 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Kenyon Palmer 39 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – McKendall blocked punt recovery in end zone (Hernandez kick)

LC – TJ Johnson 66 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Hernandez 31 FG

Rushing

TR – 35 carries – 20 yards

LC – TJ Johnson 10-100, JoJo Jennings 5-21, Rodney Ingram 3-16, Noah Johns 2-0, Ben Ramsberger 1-(-3), Will Patterson 1-8   Totals 22-142

Passing

TR – Petoletti 1-3-36

LC – Patterson 16-23-287

Receiving

TR – Smith 1-36

LC – McKendall 4-70, Palmer 4-87, Lamb 2-35, TJ Johnson 3-83, Garrison 1-6, Jennings 1-6, Carlos Hancock 1-0   Totals 16-287

*Lee County held Triton to 56 yards of total offense, only 5 total yards in the 2nd half.   Lee County rolled up 429 yards of total offense in the game.

*Triton had 12 possessions on the night – one that had a total of 7 plays that included a successful fake punt and ended in a touchdown.  No other drive for Triton had more than 4 plays – most ending in punts or an unsuccessful 4th down attempt.

*In the last 3 games Lee County QB Will Patterson has thrown for 927 yards on 51 of 76 passing (67.1%) and 13 touchdowns.    Patterson now has 1352 yards through 6 games.

*Kenyon Palmer was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Derran McKoy was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.

