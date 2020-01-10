Lee County Freshman Earns MaxPreps All-American Honors

Lee County Freshman Dayreon (JoJo) Jennings was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team released yesterday. Jennings led the Lee County team that finished at 15-1 on the season with 101 tackles on the season and earlier was also named to the Tri-County 3A All-Conference 1st Team Defense.

Jennings is a 6’1 – 220 pound linebacker that looked like anything but a freshman during the 2019 Yellow Jacket Season, turned into one of the more physical players on a Yellow Jacket defense that dominated the Tri-County 3A defensive awards.

Head Coach Steve Burdeau was proud of his freshman linebacker and he looks forward to watching this talented player develop over the next 3 years. “Being recognized by MaxPreps out of all the freshman in the country is a tremendous honor. JoJo has a lot of potential and working hard in the classroom, the weight room, the track and spending time with Coach Jacobs will help him reach his potential. We look forward to seeing him develop and become a leader in our program.”

Congratulations to Dayreon Jennings!!! Freshman All-American!!!