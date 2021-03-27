Lee County Remains Unbeaten, Tops Harnett Central 38-0 on Senior Night

The Lee County Yellow Jackets won their 18th consecutive Tri-County 3A Conference game and moved to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference with a convincing win over Harnett Central (1-4, 1-2) Friday night. The Yellow Jacket defense held the Trojans to -74 yards rushing and 34 yards of total offense on the night and used big nights by Will Patterson and Tyrik McKendall to steadily pull away. Patterson finished the night 17 of 27 passing for 304 yards with McKendall catching 5 passes for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns. McKendall’s 60-yard score on a shuttle pass with :26 seconds left in the half gave Lee County a 17-0 lead at the break and the Yellow Jackets never looked back.

Lee County overcome a slow start and 10 penalties to finally get on the board with 8:32 in the 2nd quarter on a 12-yard pass to McKendall, and the Yellow Jacket offense would finish the night with 462 total yards to 34 for the Trojans. Five Lee receivers had 2 or more catches with TJ Johnson pulling in a 43-yarder in the 3rd quarter for a score. Noah Johns had Lee’s only rushing TD from 4 yards out in the 4th. Lee County will face Western Harnett on Thursday night with a quick turnaround against Triton the following Monday night.

Scoring

Harnett Central 0 0 0 0 0

Lee County 0 17 7 14 38

Scoring Summary

LC – Tyric McKendall 12 pass from Will Patterson (Kick Failed)

LC – Kennedy Hernandez 23 FG

LC – McKendall 60 pass from Patterson (2-pt conv good)

LC – TJ Johnson 43 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – McKendall 61 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Noah Johns 4 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

HC – Totals 24-(-74 yards)

LC – TJ Johnson 15-63, JoJo Jennings 5-35, Johns, 5-9, Schlesinger 4-51, 29-158

Passing

HC – McAllister 12-23-108

LC – Patterson 17-27-304

Receiving

HC – Bryant 5-56, Perry 3-0, Mills 1-11, Jones 3-41 Totals 12-108

LC – McKendall 5-146, Kenyon Palmer 4-75, Eli Garrison 3-27, Jackson Lamb 2-16, TJ Johnson 2-40, Kendrick Cox 1-0 Totals 17-304

*Lee County won the turnover battle 2-1 and are now +9 on the season thru 4 games.

*Will Patterson was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the game for Lee County and Landon Johnson was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game.

*Of the 12 Harnett Central possessions, 7 possessions ended in 3 downs and out, 2 more with 7 plays and a punt, 2 ended by fumble and one ended after 3 plays at the end of the first half.