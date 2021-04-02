Lee County Rolls Past Western Harnett 54-6 **Sets Up Showdown With Triton For Title On Monday Night

The Lee County Yellow Jackets rode a strong passing night from Will Patterson and a relentless defensive front that kept Western Harnett with long yardage all night, and rolled to a 54-6 victory Thursday night. Patterson was 18 of 26 for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night as Lee County jumped out to an early 15-0 lead and steadily put the Eagles away. Tyrik McKendall scored four times for the Yellow Jackets with 3 TD catches and one running score from a wildcat formation. The Lee defense held the Eagles to no first downs in the 2nd half as the defensive front caught the Eagles 12 times behind the line of scrimmage on the night and only allowed six 2nd half yards. McKendall and Carlos Hancock intercepted Eagle passes and Lee County won the turnover battle for 5th consecutive game.

The win moves Lee County to 3-0 in league play and will now face Triton Monday night for the Conference Title and most likely the only playoff spot from the Tri-County 3A. The Hawks lead the league in rushing and sit at 3-0 after a huge 60-27 road win at Union Pines tonight. Monday’s game will start at 6:30 at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford.

Scoring

Western Harnett 0 6 0 0 6

Lee County 15 22 14 3 54

Scoring Summary

LC – TJ Johnson 7 run (2-pt conv good)

LC – Tyric McKendall 13 pass from Will Patterson (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – McKendall 1 run (2-pt conv good)

LC – McKendall 40 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

WH – Bass 5 run (kick failed)

LC – Anthony Smith 81 kickoff return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Eli Garrison 6 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – McKendall 21 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Hernandez 28 FG

Rushing

WH – 23-9

LC – TJ Johnson 8-52, McKendall 2-1, JoJo Jennings 1-3, Mark Schlesinger 1-2, Noah Johns 3-15, Patterson 4-(-20) Totals 19-53

Passing

WH – Ung 4-18-9, Botts 1-2-42 Totals 5-20-51

LC – Will Patterson 18-26-336

Receiving

WH – 5-51

LC – McKendall 6-136, Kenyon Palmer 3-58, Eli Garrison 4-41, Jackson Lamb 1-72, Jayden Marshall 1-21, Kyle Townsend 1-12, Kendrick Cox 1-(-5), Anthony Smith 1-1 Totals 18-336

*Lee County won the turnover battle 3-2 and are now +10 on the season.

*Will Patterson was named the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and Carlos Hancock was named Defensive Player of the Game.

*Lee County won their 19th consecutive league game with 2 regular season games remaining next week – at home Monday night with Triton and Friday on the road at Southern Lee.