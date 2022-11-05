Lee County Rushes Past Currituck 41-38, Moves to Round Two at North Brunswick

The Lee County Yellow Jackets rolled up 394 yards rushing and made some defensive adjustments late and beat Currituck County 41-38 in the 1st round of the State 3A Football Championship. Lee County and Currituck put on an offensive show through the first 3 quarters, but Lee made stops at the end and walked away with a tough road win over the Knights. Lee County trailed six different times during the game at 7-0, 14-7, 21-14, 28-21, 31-28 and 38-35, but responded each time in the back-and-forth game and led at the end when it mattered. BJ Brown rolled up 234 yards on 34 carries behind Lee’s big offensive line and combined with JoJo Jennings and Mark Schlesinger for 394 yards on the night. Lee County improves to 8-3 and will travel to 10-1 North Brunswick in Wilmington next Friday night.

Currituck took the opening kickoff and scored in 6 plays for a quick 7-0 lead and the Yellow Jackets would answer with a 9-play, 73-yard drive that would tie the score at 7 apiece. The Knights would go up 14-7 with less than a minute in the 1st quarter on a 19- yad TD pass – only for Lee to answer less than two minutes later with a 9-yard run by Schlesinger.

The Knights would score the 3 TD on the next possession with Lee County answering 2 minutes later on a Jennings 15 yard run to tie the game at 21 each. Currituck would score once more before the break to lead 28-21 at the half. Lee County would score on the first possession of the 2nd half on another score from Jennings to tie the game at 28 before the Lee defense started to figure things out. The Yellow Jackets would get a stop on the next possession and the Knights would kick a 38-yard FG to go in front 31-28. The Jackets answered 4 minutes later with a BJ Brown 7-yard run and Lee County had its first lead of the game.

Currituck would go back in front one final time on a 25-yard TD pass with 10 minutes still to play, but Lee answered in just over a minute on a 13 yard run by Jennings that put Lee up 41-38. The Lee County defense would stiffen and stop Currituck with just over 3 minutes to play and the Jackets were able to run out the clock.

Scoring

Lee County 7 14 14 6 41

Currituck Co 14 14 3 7 38

Scoring Summary

CC – Seymore 1 run (Costanzo kick) 8:48 1st

LC – BJ Brown 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick) 4:37 1st

CC – Saunders 19 pass from Seymore (Costanzo kick) :21 1st

LC – Mark Schlesinger 9 run (Hernandez kick) 10:41 2nd

CC – Fisher 10 run (Costanzo kick) 8:55 2nd

LC – JoJo Jennings 15 run (Hernandez kick) 6:37 2nd

CC – Fisher 21 run (Costanzo kick) 3:43 2nd

LC – Jennings 2 run (Hernandez kick) 9:54 3rd

CC – Costanzo 38 FG 6:09 3rd

LC – Brown 7 run (Hernandez kick) 1:48 3rd

CC – Hicks 25 pass from Duke (Costanzo kick) 10:44 4th

LC – Jennings 13 run (kick blocked) 9:33 4th

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 34-234, JoJo Jennings 7-90, Mark Schlesinger 7-70 Totals 48-394

CC – Fisher 19-147, Gerres 4-8, Saunders 5-26, Seymore 9-42 Totals 37-225

Passing

LC – Mark Schlesinger 9-10-97, Jack Martin 1-1-6 Totals 10-11-103

CC – Seymore 5-8-56, Duke 2-2-35 Totals 7-10-93

Receiving

LC – Kendal Morris 6-78, Logan Walker 1-16, Anthony Battle 1-6, Caelon Brown 1-3, BJ Brown 1-0 Totals 9-103

CC – Hicks 3-40, Gerres 1-18, Saunders 2-29, Fisher 1-6 Totals 7-93

First Downs

LC – 20

CC – 15