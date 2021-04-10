Lee County Starts Quick, Thumps Southern Lee 67-16 For Brick Title

The Lee County Yellow Jackets used a 42-point 2nd quarter to score 67 in the first half and rolled to a convincing 67-16 win over crosstown rival Southern Lee Friday night. Lee scored ten times in the opening half to take any doubt away from the final result and rode an impressive effort from the defensive front that limited the Cavaliers to -37 yards on the ground in the 1st half. Lee County improved to 10-5 all time in the Brick City Bowl and won for the 9th time in the last 12 years. The Yellow Jackets rolled up 378 yards of offense in the opening half and ended up a perfect 20-0 run in the 4 years of the Tri-County 3A Conference. Lee County and Southern Lee both move to a new conference next fall.

Will Patterson was 14 of 21 for 274 yards – all in the opening half – and 10 Yellow Jacket receivers caught passes on the night. Patterson also ran for 2 of the Yellow Jackets’ 4 rushing TDs and Kenyon Palmer had 3 catches that all went for scores. Tyric McKendall added an 83-yard kickoff return and Derran McKoy scored on a 45-yard interception return. Kennedy Hernandez was 8 of 8 on extra points and added a 25-yard FG.

Blake Harrington led the Cavaliers with 14 of 25 passing for 225 yards and one TD – a 67-yard bubble screen down the left sideline to Kendall Morris. Morris also scored a 7-yard run. Brock Chappell had 5 catches for 129 yards for the Cavaliers.

Southern Lee will end their season at 2-5 overall and 1-4 in Conference play. Lee County (7-0, 5-0) will play next Friday night in the 1st round of the State 3AA Football Championship. Pairings should be announced late Saturday afternoon and will be posted on the WFJA website.

Scoring

Lee County 25 42 0 0 67

Southern Lee 0 8 8 0 16

Scoring Summary

LC – JoJo Jennings 5 run (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – Kennedy Hernandez 25 FG

LC – Kenyon Palmer 25 pass from Will Patterson (2-pt conv good)

LC – Palmer 30 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – TJ Johnson 31 run (Hernandez kick)

SL – Kendall Morris 67 pass from Blake Harrington (2-pt conv good)

LC – Tyric McKendall 83 kickoff return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Palmer 22 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Patterson 5 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Derran McKoy 45 interception return (Hernandez kick)

LC – Patterson 7 run (Hernandez kick)

SL – Morris 7 run (2-pt conv good)

Rushing

LC – Jennings 4-62, Johnson 4-29, Patterson 3-8, Will Schlesinger 2-9, Rodney Ingram 1-5, Peoples 1-(-7) Totals 15-106

SL – Morris 11-26, Robinson 11-19, Hamilton 7-27, Harrington 2-(-16, Pisano 4-(-8) Totals 35-48

Passing

LC – Patterson 14-21 – 274, Schlesinger 4-4-32 Totals 18-25-306

SL – Pisano 2-6-14, Harrington 14-25-225 Totals 16-31-239

Receiving

LC – Palmer 3-77, Jackson Lamb 2-70, McKendall 2-28, Aaron Wallace 1-36, Eli Garrison 2-27, TJ Johnson 2-11, Kendrick Cox 3-17, Jason Berdecia 1-5, Jayden Marshall 1-18, Isaiah Peoples 1-17 Totals 18-306

SL – Brock Chappell 5-129, Morris 3-69, Robinson 4-25, Josh Stone 2-6, Cooner 2-10 Totals 16-239

*Lee County won the turnover battle 3-0 with 3 interceptions by Carlos Hancock, Landon Johnson, and Derran McKoy. Hancock got his 3rd of the season the lead the Jackets in INTs.

*The Norman Financial Group Players of the Game for the Southern Lee Cavaliers were Offense – Brock Chappell and Defense John Wilson.

*The Norman Financial Group Players of the Game for Lee County were Offense – Kennedy Hernandez and Defense Delmaz Jennings.