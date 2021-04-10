Lee County To Start 3AA Football Playoffs on the Road

The NCHSAA finalized the playoff brackets for the Spring Football Championships and the Lee County Yellow Jackets will start their journey on the road at Greenville Rose this coming Friday night at 7:00 pm. #5 seed Lee County (7-0) will travel to #4 JH Rose (6-0) in the first round of the 3AA Championship. JH Rose won the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A conference while Lee County won the Tri-County 3A Conference.

3AA Football Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Cleveland (7-0) vs. #8 Southern Durham (5-1)

#4 J.H. Rose (6-0) vs. #5 Lee County (7-0)

#3 West Brunswick (5-1) vs. #6 Chapel Hill (5-1)

#2 Southeast Guilford (6-1) vs. #7 Clayton (6-1)

West

#1 Watauga (5-1) vs. #8 Dudley (6-1)

#4 A.L. Brown (6-1) vs. #5 T.C. Roberson (6-1)

#3 Weddington (6-0) vs. #6 Asheville (5-2)

#2 Mount Tabor (7-0) vs. #7 Alexander Central (5-2)

Stay tuned to the WFJA website for 1st round game information. Game previews will be posted on Wednesday. The Steve Burdeau Coach’s Show will air on WFJA Tuesday night at 7:00 on 105.5 FM and streaming at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com. A Coach’s show video will be posted on the WFJA website Wednesday morning.

