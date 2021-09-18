Lee County Tops Union Pines 42-0 to Start Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Play 1-0

The Lee County Yellow Jackets rolled past Union Pines 42-0 to win their first game in the new Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Lee County controlled the game from the outset and scored on 4 of their first 5 possessions to roll to a 28-0 lead at the half.

BJ Brown led the way for Lee County with 123 yards on 9 carries – 101 on 6 carries coming in the first half alone – as the Jackets clicked offensively all night. Will Patterson was 11 of 18 passing for 177 yards and the Lee defense held Union Pines out of the end zone – allowing a total of 146 yards of offense on the night.

Lee County finished with 233 yards on the ground on 23 carries and 410 yards of total offense. Lee moves to 4-1 overall and starts 1-0 in conference play. Lee County will host Hoke County next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.

Scoring

Union Pines 0 0 0 0 00

Lee County 7 21 14 0 42

Scoring Summary

LC – BJ Brown 44 run (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – Brown 10 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – TJ Johnson 3 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Will Patterson 33 pass to Tyric McKendall (Hernandez kick)

LC – JoJo Jennings 6 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Kendall Morris 24 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

UP – Totals 35-73

LC – BJ Brown 9-123, Mark Schlesinger 2-51, Kendall Morris 4-39, TJ Johnson 1-3, JoJo Jennings 2-13, Will Patterson 2-3, Johns 1-1, Peoples 2-0 Totals 23-233

Passing

UP – Totals 4-13-66

LC – Will Patterson 11-18-177

Receiving

UP – 4-66

LC – McKendall 5-88, Kenyon Palmer 1-10, Aaron Wallace 2-11, BJ Brown 2-73, Justin Thompson 1-(-5) Totals 11-177