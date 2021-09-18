Lee County Tops Union Pines 42-0 to Start Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Play 1-0
The Lee County Yellow Jackets rolled past Union Pines 42-0 to win their first game in the new Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Lee County controlled the game from the outset and scored on 4 of their first 5 possessions to roll to a 28-0 lead at the half.
BJ Brown led the way for Lee County with 123 yards on 9 carries – 101 on 6 carries coming in the first half alone – as the Jackets clicked offensively all night. Will Patterson was 11 of 18 passing for 177 yards and the Lee defense held Union Pines out of the end zone – allowing a total of 146 yards of offense on the night.
Lee County finished with 233 yards on the ground on 23 carries and 410 yards of total offense. Lee moves to 4-1 overall and starts 1-0 in conference play. Lee County will host Hoke County next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium.
Scoring
Union Pines 0 0 0 0 00
Lee County 7 21 14 0 42
Scoring Summary
LC – BJ Brown 44 run (Kennedy Hernandez kick)
LC – Brown 10 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – TJ Johnson 3 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Will Patterson 33 pass to Tyric McKendall (Hernandez kick)
LC – JoJo Jennings 6 run (Hernandez kick)
LC – Kendall Morris 24 run (Hernandez kick)
Rushing
UP – Totals 35-73
LC – BJ Brown 9-123, Mark Schlesinger 2-51, Kendall Morris 4-39, TJ Johnson 1-3, JoJo Jennings 2-13, Will Patterson 2-3, Johns 1-1, Peoples 2-0 Totals 23-233
Passing
UP – Totals 4-13-66
LC – Will Patterson 11-18-177
Receiving
UP – 4-66
LC – McKendall 5-88, Kenyon Palmer 1-10, Aaron Wallace 2-11, BJ Brown 2-73, Justin Thompson 1-(-5) Totals 11-177
- BJ Brown with 123 yards rushing and 73 yards receiving was selected as the Normann Financial Group Offensive Player of the Game and defensive lineman Jace Sally was selected as the Normann Financial Group Defensive Player of the Game.
- Lee County rolled up 17 first downs to 12 for Union Pines. Lee County was penalized 10 times for 105 yards in the game.
- Lee County forced the only turnover in the game on an interception by Aaron Wallace.