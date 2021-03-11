UPDATED***Lee County – Triton Game Rescheduled for April 5th

School officials announced Thursday afternoon that the Lee County game against Triton scheduled in Sanford for this Friday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. The game will be scheduled at a later date. Any tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled game.

Both teams played this past Friday, Lee County playing Overhills and Triton playing South Johnston. Complications arose afterward when an Overhills player tested positive on Saturday following the Lee County game. Game films have been reviewed, and while Lee County nor Triton is under any quarantine of any kind, COVID concerns have convinced officials to move the game to another date.

JUST ANNOUNCED – Monday, May 15 – The two schools met this morning and have agreed that the Lee County – Triton game will be played on Monday, April 5th. That will leave Lee County with 3 games in the last 8 days of the season. Lee will play Western Harnett at home on Thursday April 1, Triton at home on Monday, April 5th, and finish the season on Friday, April 9th at Southern Lee.