Lee County vs. Southern Nash – By the Numbers

The Lee County Yellow Jackets will host the Southern Nash Firebirds this Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford in the 2nd Round of the State 3A Football Championship. Once Friday night is done, there’s only one set of numbers that will matter – and that is the final score. But until then, there are some glaring differences in the stats of the two teams and we will have some fun with the numbers as we get ready. Below is a look at the numbers for both teams, schedules, ratings and more.

Records

Lee County – 8-3 Overall, 4-2 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference

Southern Nash – 9-1 Overall, 5-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference

NCHSAA 3A East Tournament Seed

Lee County #5

Southern Nash #12

Maxpreps Ratings

Lee County – Team Rating 22.9, Schedule Strength 8.7, State Ranking #64, 3A East Ranking #5

Southern Nash – Team Rating 23.5, Schedule Strength 3.1, State Ranking #61, 3A East Ranking #4

Team Scoring & Defense

Lee County – Scores 33.4 ppg, gives up 15.2 ppg, margin +18.2 ppg

Southern Nash – Scores 42.1 ppg, gives up 18.3 ppg, margin +23.8 ppg

Rushing Passing

Offense Att/Yards Comp/Yard Total Offense

Lee County 298/1763 214/1880 3643

Southern Nash 403/3476 15/370 3846

Leading Rushers

Lee County – BJ Brown 147/1088, Kendall Morris 38/296

Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 138/1211, Tralon Mitchell 102/1033

Leading Passers

Lee County – Will Patterson 137 Comp, 209 attempts, 1846 yards, 15 TDs

Southern Nash – Zyshone White 9/12/194 1 TD, Brock Alford 6/15/176, 3 TDs

Leading Receivers

Lee County – Tyric McKendall 47/680/7TDs, Kenyon Palmer 26/514/6TDs, Eli Garrison 19/252/2TDs

Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 8/200/4TDs

Leading Tacklers

Lee County – JoJo Jennings 74, TJ Johnson 62, Tyric McKendall 48, Landon Johnson 37, Mark Schlesinger 37

Southern Nash – Dawson May 54, Malaki Dobbins 41, Mitchell Jones 39, Dustin Hall 37

Schedules and SOS

Lee County – Strength of Schedule Rating 8.7

Schedule consisted of five 4A teams, four 3A teams and one 2A team. Lee County played 5 games against teams in the top 100 in NC with a 2-3 record.

Southern Nash – Strength of Schedule Rating 3.1

Schedule consisted of five games against 3A teams and four games against 2A teams. Southern Nash played one game against a top 100 team in NC with a 0-1 record.

Common Opponent

Both Lee County and Southern Nash played South Granville in Non-Conference games. Lee County won on the road 38-0 and Southern Nash won at home 51-26.