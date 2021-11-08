Lee County vs. Southern Nash – By the Numbers

November 8, 2021|

The Lee County Yellow Jackets will host the Southern Nash Firebirds this Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford in the 2nd Round of the State 3A Football Championship.    Once Friday night is done, there’s only one set of numbers that will matter – and that is the final score.   But until then, there are some glaring differences in the stats of the two teams and we will have some fun with the numbers as we get ready.   Below is a look at the numbers for both teams, schedules, ratings and more.

Records

Lee County – 8-3 Overall, 4-2 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference

Southern Nash – 9-1 Overall, 5-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference

NCHSAA 3A East Tournament Seed

Lee County #5

Southern Nash #12

Maxpreps Ratings

Lee County – Team Rating 22.9, Schedule Strength 8.7, State Ranking #64, 3A East Ranking #5

Southern Nash – Team Rating 23.5, Schedule Strength 3.1, State Ranking #61, 3A East Ranking #4

Team Scoring & Defense

Lee County – Scores 33.4 ppg, gives up 15.2 ppg, margin +18.2 ppg

Southern Nash – Scores 42.1 ppg, gives up 18.3 ppg, margin +23.8 ppg

                                      Rushing                      Passing                 

Offense                    Att/Yards                 Comp/Yard              Total Offense

Lee County               298/1763                 214/1880                     3643

Southern Nash         403/3476                    15/370                        3846

Leading Rushers

Lee County – BJ Brown 147/1088, Kendall Morris 38/296

Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 138/1211, Tralon Mitchell 102/1033

Leading Passers

Lee County – Will Patterson 137 Comp, 209 attempts, 1846 yards, 15 TDs

Southern Nash – Zyshone White 9/12/194 1 TD, Brock Alford 6/15/176, 3 TDs

Leading Receivers

Lee County – Tyric McKendall 47/680/7TDs, Kenyon Palmer 26/514/6TDs, Eli Garrison 19/252/2TDs

Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 8/200/4TDs

Leading Tacklers

Lee County – JoJo Jennings 74, TJ Johnson 62, Tyric McKendall 48, Landon Johnson 37, Mark Schlesinger 37

Southern Nash – Dawson May 54, Malaki Dobbins 41, Mitchell Jones 39, Dustin Hall 37

Schedules and SOS

Lee County – Strength of Schedule Rating 8.7

Schedule consisted of five 4A teams, four 3A teams and one 2A team.    Lee County played 5 games against teams in the top 100 in NC with a 2-3 record.

Southern Nash – Strength of Schedule Rating 3.1

Schedule consisted of five games against 3A teams and four games against 2A teams. Southern Nash played one game against a top 100 team in NC with a 0-1 record.

Common Opponent

Both Lee County and Southern Nash played South Granville in Non-Conference games.   Lee County won on the road 38-0 and Southern Nash won at home 51-26.

Share this Article

More Sports Posts

Lee County Rolls Through 1st Round and West Johnston 59-15 – Face (9-1) Southern Nash Next Friday

NCHSAA Announces Playoff Pairings – Lee County Earns #5 Seed – Draws West Johnston In First Round

Lee County Wins Season Finale 42-0 Over Cavaliers

Yellow Jackets Improvise – And Pick Up Biggest Regular Season Win In Years

Vikings Down Cavaliers 24-6 for 1st Win in Sandhills 3A/4A

Sports Archive
News Archive

Discover Other Content