Lee County vs. Southern Nash – By the Numbers
The Lee County Yellow Jackets will host the Southern Nash Firebirds this Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford in the 2nd Round of the State 3A Football Championship. Once Friday night is done, there’s only one set of numbers that will matter – and that is the final score. But until then, there are some glaring differences in the stats of the two teams and we will have some fun with the numbers as we get ready. Below is a look at the numbers for both teams, schedules, ratings and more.
Records
Lee County – 8-3 Overall, 4-2 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference
Southern Nash – 9-1 Overall, 5-1 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference
NCHSAA 3A East Tournament Seed
Lee County #5
Southern Nash #12
Maxpreps Ratings
Lee County – Team Rating 22.9, Schedule Strength 8.7, State Ranking #64, 3A East Ranking #5
Southern Nash – Team Rating 23.5, Schedule Strength 3.1, State Ranking #61, 3A East Ranking #4
Team Scoring & Defense
Lee County – Scores 33.4 ppg, gives up 15.2 ppg, margin +18.2 ppg
Southern Nash – Scores 42.1 ppg, gives up 18.3 ppg, margin +23.8 ppg
Rushing Passing
Offense Att/Yards Comp/Yard Total Offense
Lee County 298/1763 214/1880 3643
Southern Nash 403/3476 15/370 3846
Leading Rushers
Lee County – BJ Brown 147/1088, Kendall Morris 38/296
Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 138/1211, Tralon Mitchell 102/1033
Leading Passers
Lee County – Will Patterson 137 Comp, 209 attempts, 1846 yards, 15 TDs
Southern Nash – Zyshone White 9/12/194 1 TD, Brock Alford 6/15/176, 3 TDs
Leading Receivers
Lee County – Tyric McKendall 47/680/7TDs, Kenyon Palmer 26/514/6TDs, Eli Garrison 19/252/2TDs
Southern Nash – Jackson Vick 8/200/4TDs
Leading Tacklers
Lee County – JoJo Jennings 74, TJ Johnson 62, Tyric McKendall 48, Landon Johnson 37, Mark Schlesinger 37
Southern Nash – Dawson May 54, Malaki Dobbins 41, Mitchell Jones 39, Dustin Hall 37
Schedules and SOS
Lee County – Strength of Schedule Rating 8.7
Schedule consisted of five 4A teams, four 3A teams and one 2A team. Lee County played 5 games against teams in the top 100 in NC with a 2-3 record.
Southern Nash – Strength of Schedule Rating 3.1
Schedule consisted of five games against 3A teams and four games against 2A teams. Southern Nash played one game against a top 100 team in NC with a 0-1 record.
Common Opponent
Both Lee County and Southern Nash played South Granville in Non-Conference games. Lee County won on the road 38-0 and Southern Nash won at home 51-26.