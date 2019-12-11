Lee County & Weddington – Lets Compare Numbers
Lee County and Weddington will meet this coming Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for the 3AA State Football Championship. Below is a look at some numbers that each team brings to the game.
Rankings
Lee County (15-0) #1 Seed in the East
State Rank (All Classifications) – #14
3A State Rank – #5
Maxpreps Rating – 41.7
Strength of Schedule – +11.5
Points Scored per Game – 41.9
Points Allowed Per Game – 11.5
Weddington (15-0) #1 Seed in the West
State Rank (All Classifications) – #2
3A State Rank – #1
Maxpreps Rating – 59.7
Strength of Schedule – +21.2
Points Scored Per Game – 44.6
Points Allowed Per Game – 6.0
Leading Rushers
Lee County – AJ Boulware – 245 carries for 2124 yards 31 TDs
Weddington – Will Shipley – 162 carries for 1810 yards 27 TDs
Passing
Lee County – Colin Johnson 180 of 288 – 62.5% – 2267 yards – 29 TDs – 2 INTs
Weddington – Dante Casciola 104 of 175 – 59.4% – 1556 yards – 26 TDs – 9 INTs
Top Receivers
Lee County
Tyric McKendall – 58 catches for 708 yards – 6 TDs
Jayden Chalmers – 23 catches for 445 yards – 9 TDs
Weddington
Dusty Mercer – 35 catches for 517 yards – 8 TDs
Will Shipley – 33 catches for 575 yards – 9 TDs
Lee County beat playoff teams that had records of 6-5, 9-3, 12-1, 13-1
Weddington beat playoff teams that had records of 5-6, 8-3, 12-1, 13-1