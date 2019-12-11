Lee County & Weddington – Lets Compare Numbers

Lee County and Weddington will meet this coming Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for the 3AA State Football Championship. Below is a look at some numbers that each team brings to the game.

Rankings

Lee County (15-0) #1 Seed in the East

State Rank (All Classifications) – #14

3A State Rank – #5

Maxpreps Rating – 41.7

Strength of Schedule – +11.5

Points Scored per Game – 41.9

Points Allowed Per Game – 11.5

Weddington (15-0) #1 Seed in the West

State Rank (All Classifications) – #2

3A State Rank – #1

Maxpreps Rating – 59.7

Strength of Schedule – +21.2

Points Scored Per Game – 44.6

Points Allowed Per Game – 6.0

Leading Rushers

Lee County – AJ Boulware – 245 carries for 2124 yards 31 TDs

Weddington – Will Shipley – 162 carries for 1810 yards 27 TDs

Passing

Lee County – Colin Johnson 180 of 288 – 62.5% – 2267 yards – 29 TDs – 2 INTs

Weddington – Dante Casciola 104 of 175 – 59.4% – 1556 yards – 26 TDs – 9 INTs

Top Receivers

Lee County

Tyric McKendall – 58 catches for 708 yards – 6 TDs

Jayden Chalmers – 23 catches for 445 yards – 9 TDs

Weddington

Dusty Mercer – 35 catches for 517 yards – 8 TDs

Will Shipley – 33 catches for 575 yards – 9 TDs

Lee County beat playoff teams that had records of 6-5, 9-3, 12-1, 13-1

Weddington beat playoff teams that had records of 5-6, 8-3, 12-1, 13-1