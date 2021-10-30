Lee County Wins Season Finale 42-0 Over Cavaliers

Lee County rolled to its 5th straight win over Southern Lee in the Brick City Bowl by a 42-0 score in the final game of the regular season. The Yellow Jackets led 21-0 at the half and methodically put Southern Lee away and improved to 7-3 on the season and 4-2 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. Southern Lee finished at 0-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play. Lee County will host a 1st round game next Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium. Playoff pairings will be announced on Saturday and posted on the WFJA website by Saturday evening.

Lee County got on the board 59 seconds into the game with a pick 6 by Aaron Wallace from 32 yards out and the Yellow Jackets added a 1-yard run by JoJo Jennings and a 5-yard run by BJ Brown to take a 21-0 lead at the break. The Yellow Jackets added a score on the 1st possession of the 3rd with a 25-yard pass to Eli Garrison and followed on the next possession with a 38-yard pass from Will Patterson to Kenyon Palmer. Isaiah Peoples scored from 6 yards out for the final score.

The Yellow Jackets rolled up 229 yards on the ground and BJ Brown led the way with 151 yards on 16 carries. Will Patterson was 11-15 passing for 144 yards. Christian Matthews led Southern Lee with 102 yards on 30 carries.

Scoring

Lee County 7 14 14 7 42

Southern Lee 0 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

LC – Aaron Wallace 31-yard INT return (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

LC – JoJo Jennings 1 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – BJ Brown 5 run (Hernandez kick)

LC – Eli Garrison 25 pass from Will Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Kenyon Palmer 38 pass from Patterson (Hernandez kick)

LC – Isaiah Peoples 6 run (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 16-151, Kendall Morris 8-48, JoJo Jennings 1-1, Will Patterson 3-8, Mark Schlesinger 2-5, Isaiah Peoples 1-6, Justin Thompson 3-8, JoJo Douglas 2-2 Team Totals 36-229

SL – Josh Stone 2-4, Jorderian Hamilton 1-0, Brett Tate-Blanks 4-2, Christian Matthews 30-102 Team Totals 37-108

Passing

LC – Will Patterson 11-15-144

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 7-17-33

Receiving

LC – Tyric McKendall 4-18, Eli Garrison 4-48, Kenyon Palmer 2-84, BJ Brown 1-(-6) Team Totals 11-144

SL – Anthony Robinson 1-7, Josh Stone 5-29, Christian Matthews 1-(-3) Team Totals 7-33