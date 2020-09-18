Local Candidate Interviews Set For October 5-12

Area voters will be treated to a first-of-its-kind “Local Candidate Interviews” program during the first part of October. The multi-day event will take place in the WFJA Studios and will air live on WFJA 105.5 FM, WWGP 1050 AM & 95.1 FM, with video streaming on the Facebook pages of The Rant and WFJA Radio. Interviews are scheduled to begin each day at 12:30 pm and the program will feature the NC State Senate – District 12, the NC House of Representatives – District 51, Lee County Commissioners, and the Lee County Board of Education races. Interviews will be held on Monday, October 5th through Thursday October 8th and again on October 12th. Because of COVID-19, the station will be closed to the public and only candidates, party officials and media will be allowed in the station during the scheduled interviews.

Those interested can submit questions for candidates to *protected email* .

The tentative interview schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 5th – NC State Senate – District 12

12:30 – Jim Burgin

1:00 – John Kirkman

Tuesday, October 6th – NC House of Representatives – District 51

12:30 – John Sauls

1:00 – Jason Cain

Wednesday, October 7th – Lee County Commissioners

12:30 – Cameron Sharpe

12:50 – Bill Carver

1:10 – Amy Dalrymple

Thursday, October 8th – Lee County Commissioners

12:30 – Paula Fine-Mbuangi

12:50 – Sandra Jones

1:10 – Mark Lovick

Monday, October 12th – Lee County School Board

12:30 – Lynn Smith

12:45 – Sherry Lynn Womack

1:00 – Todd Ashley Miller

1:15 – Eric Davidson

1:30 – Tom Frye

1:45 – Patrick Kelly

2:00 – Jamey Laudate

2:15 – Sandra Bowen