Local Golfers Prepare for Upcoming 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic

The 45th Annual Brick Capital Classic will get underway on Saturday June 26th, and you can bet that a large group of the area’s best players will spend these final days fine-tuning their games. It is no secret amongst the golfers in the area that the Brick Capital is the oldest individual competition, and the event that all serious golfers put on their calendars beginning each year with one goal – to win. The tournament has showcased some outstanding golf throughout the years and provided some memorable moments. The course is always ready with its finest conditions of the year and a full field is expected to be on hand once again.

The final field will be announced later next week but a host of former champions have entered, and this year’s field promises to be one of the best. The 36-hole flighted stroke play event features morning and afternoon shotgun starts, and the event once again will feature a main leaderboard adjacent to the clubhouse as well as live radio updates on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. WFJA sports will air the Brick Capital updates for the 27th consecutive year on 105.5 Fm and streaming on the station website at: www.wfjawwgpradio.com.

Please follow the WFJA website for upcoming articles on the Brick Capital Classic.

Thursday, June 17 – Brick Capital Records

Saturday, June 19 – Individual Feature

Monday, June 21 – Course Feature

Thursday, June 24 – Final Field and Who Will Win It?