Longtime Union Pines AD Bobby Purvis Dies

Longtime Union Pines Athletic Director Bobby Purvis died Monday, May 18th after a short battle with cancer. The decorated AD served as a teacher, coach, and athletic director for 42 years and was named to numerous awards over the years to include the Charlie Adams Award from the NCHSAA, Regional AD of the Year, and numerous Coach of the Year awards. Coach Purvis also won over 400 games and 34 conference titles and/or championships over the 42 years.

For those us that had the privilege to know Bobby Purvis, there was no better man. There was always a smile on his face, you knew immediately you were his friend, and nobody would treat you with greater respect. You know the old saying – if you cannot get along with this guy…it is probably you.

From our prospective at WFJA & WWGP Sports, Bobby Purvis and Union Pines were a road trip we always enjoyed making, as we were always received with open arms and looked after by our host. Our radio crews would always receive great accommodations – Bobby would always check on us to make sure we were OK – and of course Bobby would always deliver us food and drinks during the game. It was also easy to see the leadership he provided in the Tri-County 3A Conference the tremendous love Bobby had for high school athletics and the kids he coached.

Our hearts at WFJA & WWGP go out to Bobby’s family, the Union Pines family, and the Tri-County 3A Conference. Bobby Purvis will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace Coach Purvis.