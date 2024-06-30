Matthews Leads Brick Capital Golf after Near-Perfect 64

Anderson Creek’s Todd Matthews fired a bogey-free 7-under par 64 to take a 3 shot lead into the final round of the 48th Brick Capital Classic Golf Tournament at Sanford Golf Club. Matthews carded nines of 32-32 to finish one shot off the tournament record of 63 and positioned himself to win the Brick Capital in only his 3rd time in the event.

Matthews missed only 2 greens on the day and admitted his two par putts from 5-8 feet on holes 3 & 4 were the biggest putts of the round – and kept him on pace to card his tournament leading round. “The two par putts I made at 3 & 4 were the biggest putts of the day – much more than any of the birdie putts – and it kept me going in the right direction.” Matthews sprinkled 7 birdies on the card, and it helped him turn in the low round of the day by 3 shots.

Matthews will start the day three shots ahead of Broadway’s Ryan Patterson, who carded a 4-under par 67 and 4 shots clear of a large group at 68. The 2nd round is scheduled to start at 1:30 on Sunday.

Championship Flight

Todd Matthews……………..64

Ryan Patterson………………67

Matthew Honeycutt………68

Kenny Stewart……………….68

Carson Lanier………………..68

Steve Hamby…………………68

Paul Jett………………………..69

Brad Wicker…………………..69

Brandon Jones……………….70

Dalton Mauldin……………..70

Aaron Bayles………………….70

Kyle Holder………………………71

Nate Presnal………………….71

Jonathan Hockaday……….71

Walter Brinker……………….71