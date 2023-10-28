McCollum Kicks Cavaliers Past Lee County 17-14 – Southern Lee Headed to Playoffs

Brian McCollum kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to push the upstart Cavaliers past rival Lee County 17-14 and into the State 3A Football Playoffs. The Cavaliers got the last possession of the game and used a 21-yard run by Robbie Sims to keep the drive alive – setting up McCollum with 5 seconds left in the game. McCollum’s kick was perfect, and the Cavaliers fans celebrated their first Brick City Bowl win since 2016.

Lee County got the first score of the night on a 25-yard pass to Raymond Knotts. This on Lee’s first play from scrimmage after a miscue on a Southern Lee punt attempt gave Lee the ball at the Cavalier 25. Two possessions later, Lee County looked poised to take a 14-0 lead, but fumbled at the goal line, and the Cavaliers answered with a 99-yard drive to tie the game. The teams went to the half tied at 7-7.

Lee County went back in front 14-7 on a 8-yard run by Isaiah Peoples with 3 minutes left in the 3rd but Southern answered with a 7-yard pass from Robbie Sims to Matthew Kidd to tie the game at 14 with 11 minutes to play.

The Yellow Jackets would have two more possessions – both ending with punts. The Cavaliers had two as well, the first ending with a Cedric Lett interception. The 2nd was the game-winner – starting at the Cavalier 37 and ending at the Lee 27, setting up McCollum.

Lee County will finish their season at 4-6 and Southern Lee improves to 6-4 and will play in the State 3A Playoffs next Friday night. Seeding and schedules will be announced this weekend by the NCHSAA.

The win by Southern Lee stopped a 6-game skid in the crosstown rivalry. Lee County leads 12-6 in the 18 times the schools have met since 2005.

Scoring

Lee County 7 0 7 0 14

Southern Lee 0 7 0 10 17

Scoring Summary

LC – Raymond Knotts 25 pass from Jack Martin (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

SL – Brett Tate-Blanks 38 Pass from Robbie Sims (Brian McCollum kick)

LC – Isaiah Peoples 8 run (Hernandez kick)

SL – Matthew Kidd 14 pass from Robbie Sims McCollum kick)

SL – McCollum 43 FG

Rushing

LC – Terrance McKendall 7-38, Isaiah Peoples 3-13, Drake Brown 5-4, Jack Martin 6-(-23) Totals 21-32

SL – JoJo Douglas 19-69, Johnnie Jones 9-47, Robbie Sims 13-101, Kamauri Davis 1-7, Waters 1-(-28) Totals 43-196

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 12-15-113

SL – Robbie Sims 12-24-145

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 4-26, Raymond Knotts 3-33, Samuel Benton 1-27, Isaiah Peoples 2-17, Terrance McKendall 1-3, Drake Brown 1-7 Totals 12-113

SL – Matthew Kidd 4-49, Brett Tate-Blanks 3-29, Nasir Jones 1-8, JoJo Douglas 1-12, Mike Tate-Blanks 2-40, Johnnie Jones 1-5 Totals 12-145

Game Numbers

First Downs – SL 19, LC 9

Total Yardage – SL 341, LC 145

Time of Possession – SL 29:15, LC 18:45

Totals Plays – SL 70, LC 38

Penalties – SL 14-120, 7-60

Turnovers – SL 2 (1 fumble, 1 Int), LC 2 (2 fumbles)

