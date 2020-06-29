McPhaul Tops Hockaday on 3rd Playoff Hole to Win 4th Brick Capital Classic Title
Staff Report from WFJA Sports
This tournament will not be remembered for the lowest scores in Brick Capital Classic tournament history. But it may be remembered for one of the best shots at crunch time in the 44-year history – a low cut shot 4-iron from 180 yards off hard pan from the right of the 18th fairway and just short of the bridge to within 8 feet of the hole – that led to an eagle 3 and Press McPhaul’s 4th Brick Capital Classic title. McPhaul’s eagle would win the playoff over Jonathan Hockaday on the 3rd playoff hole after both finished regulation at 138 (4 under par).
McPhaul fired a 68 on Saturday to start the day one shot behind Walter Brinker’s 67 but immediately fell back to -1 for the tournament after bogeys at #2 and #6. But McPhaul recovered with birdies at #8 & #9 to grab a share of the lead at -3 with Hockaday and the two stayed close the rest of the way. McPhaul parred every hole on the back nine until making a 10-footer for birdie at the tough 17th to go -4 for the tournament. A par at the 18th would finish off a 70 for McPhaul and into the playoff at 138.
Hockaday, who won the Quail Ridge Classic last fall, started 3 shots off Brinker’s lead and 2 behind the 68s of McPhaul, Coutney Stiles and Alex Palme. Hockaday moved within two of the lead after pars at the first 6 holes. Hockaday’s tee shot at the 7th ran through the fairway and led to a bogey 5 – but things were about to change in a big way. After a par at #8, Hockaday rolled in 20-footers at the 9th for eagle and one at #10 for birdie and suddenly Hockaday led the tournament at -3. McPhaul’s birdie at the 9th soon after tied the two at 3-under and their battle was on. Hockaday would play 4-under his final 10 holes and finish with the low round of the day – a 68 to post a 138 total.
Brinker held the led at 3-under until a double at the 8th kept Brinker chasing the rest of the day. Brinker would eventually finish at 74 and 141 for the tournament and 4th place.
Stiles, the first women to qualify for the Championship Flight in 38 years after an opening 68, had three front nine bogeys and was chasing on the back nine as well. A strong finish by Stiles carded an even par 71 and a 3rd place finish in the event. Stiles’ even par 71 on Sunday set a new Women’s Championship tournament record at Sanford Golf Club.
But the back nine belonged to McPhaul and Hockaday. The two remained tied thru the 15th with all pars before Hockaday birdied the 16th to move ahead by one at 4-under. McPhaul missed his opportunity to draw even at the 16th, but birdied the difficult 17th instead and the two were knotted at 4-under par. Both missed birdie opportunities at the 18th in regulation – Hockaday from 3 feet and McPhaul from 12 feet – and the playoff was set.
Both players made par on the first playoff hole, with both missing birdies from 8-10 feet. Two pars were made at the 2nd, with Hockaday making a 5-footer for par to stay alive. That led to the 18th tee and the 3rd playoff hole where McPhaul would hit the winning shot.
McPhaul becomes the 3rd player to win a fourth Brick Capital Classic title – joining David Wicker and Gerald Harrington. McPhaul, the Men’s Golf Coach at NC State won the Brick previously in 1997, 2005, and 2008.
Ray Epley won his 2nd Brick Capital Classic Senior title with a 70-74 finish to win by seven shots.
*********************************
2020 Brick Capital Classic Scores
Championship Flight
Press McPhaul….68-70-138*
Jonathan Hockaday….70-68-138
Courtney Stiles….68-71-139
Walter Brinker….67-74-141
Gerald Harrington….73-69-142
Craig Sturdivant….72-72-144
Tony Fish….73-75-148
Alex Palme….68-80-148
Jody Yarbrough….72-76-148
Austin Stout….72-77-149
Simon Cagle….72-77-149
Bo Crooks….72-78-150
Jack Radley….73-77-150
Jim Love….73-81-154
*Won on 3rd playoff hole
********************************
1st Flight
Nathan Presnal….74-73-147
Matthew Honeycutt….74-73-147
David Wicker….74-73-147
Kenny Stewart….75-72-147
********************************
2nd Flight
Jimmy Kerns….79-71-150
Jordan Pomeranz….81-70-151
Keith Thomas….77-75-152
Kyle Wicker….79-75-154
*******************************
3rd Flight
Wayne Freeman Jr….81-79-160
Will Smith….81-79-160
Johnny Wofford….82-78-160
Joe Delvechio….80-81-161
Justin Jarrett….81-80-161
Jimmy Martin….81-80-161
*******************************
4th Flight
Lacy Tripp….83-75-158
Michael Ogborn….83-75-158
Gordon Brann….84-74-158
Merritt Foushee….84-76-160
*******************************
5th Flight
Craig Tripp….89-80-169
Brandon O’Quinn….93-78-171
Steve Smith….87-87-174
Mike Mullins….87-88-175
*******************************
Senior Division
Championship Flight
Ray Epley….70-74-144
David Barbour….78-73-151
Chuck Latham….75-76-151
*******************************
1st Flight
Bill Huggins….83-82-165
Bryan Seal….84-81-165
Phil Lyles….84-83-167
Junior Phillips….84-83-167
Preston Gaster….86-81-167
*******************************
2nd Flight
Rick Walton….88-80-168
Bob Baker….88-86-174
Steve Harrington….91-86-177