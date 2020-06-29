McPhaul Tops Hockaday on 3rd Playoff Hole to Win 4th Brick Capital Classic Title

Staff Report from WFJA Sports

This tournament will not be remembered for the lowest scores in Brick Capital Classic tournament history. But it may be remembered for one of the best shots at crunch time in the 44-year history – a low cut shot 4-iron from 180 yards off hard pan from the right of the 18th fairway and just short of the bridge to within 8 feet of the hole – that led to an eagle 3 and Press McPhaul’s 4th Brick Capital Classic title. McPhaul’s eagle would win the playoff over Jonathan Hockaday on the 3rd playoff hole after both finished regulation at 138 (4 under par).

McPhaul fired a 68 on Saturday to start the day one shot behind Walter Brinker’s 67 but immediately fell back to -1 for the tournament after bogeys at #2 and #6. But McPhaul recovered with birdies at #8 & #9 to grab a share of the lead at -3 with Hockaday and the two stayed close the rest of the way. McPhaul parred every hole on the back nine until making a 10-footer for birdie at the tough 17th to go -4 for the tournament. A par at the 18th would finish off a 70 for McPhaul and into the playoff at 138.

Hockaday, who won the Quail Ridge Classic last fall, started 3 shots off Brinker’s lead and 2 behind the 68s of McPhaul, Coutney Stiles and Alex Palme. Hockaday moved within two of the lead after pars at the first 6 holes. Hockaday’s tee shot at the 7th ran through the fairway and led to a bogey 5 – but things were about to change in a big way. After a par at #8, Hockaday rolled in 20-footers at the 9th for eagle and one at #10 for birdie and suddenly Hockaday led the tournament at -3. McPhaul’s birdie at the 9th soon after tied the two at 3-under and their battle was on. Hockaday would play 4-under his final 10 holes and finish with the low round of the day – a 68 to post a 138 total.

Brinker held the led at 3-under until a double at the 8th kept Brinker chasing the rest of the day. Brinker would eventually finish at 74 and 141 for the tournament and 4th place.

Stiles, the first women to qualify for the Championship Flight in 38 years after an opening 68, had three front nine bogeys and was chasing on the back nine as well. A strong finish by Stiles carded an even par 71 and a 3rd place finish in the event. Stiles’ even par 71 on Sunday set a new Women’s Championship tournament record at Sanford Golf Club.

But the back nine belonged to McPhaul and Hockaday. The two remained tied thru the 15th with all pars before Hockaday birdied the 16th to move ahead by one at 4-under. McPhaul missed his opportunity to draw even at the 16th, but birdied the difficult 17th instead and the two were knotted at 4-under par. Both missed birdie opportunities at the 18th in regulation – Hockaday from 3 feet and McPhaul from 12 feet – and the playoff was set.

Both players made par on the first playoff hole, with both missing birdies from 8-10 feet. Two pars were made at the 2nd, with Hockaday making a 5-footer for par to stay alive. That led to the 18th tee and the 3rd playoff hole where McPhaul would hit the winning shot.

McPhaul becomes the 3rd player to win a fourth Brick Capital Classic title – joining David Wicker and Gerald Harrington. McPhaul, the Men’s Golf Coach at NC State won the Brick previously in 1997, 2005, and 2008.

Ray Epley won his 2nd Brick Capital Classic Senior title with a 70-74 finish to win by seven shots.

*********************************

2020 Brick Capital Classic Scores

Championship Flight

Press McPhaul….68-70-138*

Jonathan Hockaday….70-68-138

Courtney Stiles….68-71-139

Walter Brinker….67-74-141

Gerald Harrington….73-69-142

Craig Sturdivant….72-72-144

Tony Fish….73-75-148

Alex Palme….68-80-148

Jody Yarbrough….72-76-148

Austin Stout….72-77-149

Simon Cagle….72-77-149

Bo Crooks….72-78-150

Jack Radley….73-77-150

Jim Love….73-81-154

*Won on 3rd playoff hole

********************************

1st Flight

Nathan Presnal….74-73-147

Matthew Honeycutt….74-73-147

David Wicker….74-73-147

Kenny Stewart….75-72-147

********************************

2nd Flight

Jimmy Kerns….79-71-150

Jordan Pomeranz….81-70-151

Keith Thomas….77-75-152

Kyle Wicker….79-75-154

*******************************

3rd Flight

Wayne Freeman Jr….81-79-160

Will Smith….81-79-160

Johnny Wofford….82-78-160

Joe Delvechio….80-81-161

Justin Jarrett….81-80-161

Jimmy Martin….81-80-161

*******************************

4th Flight

Lacy Tripp….83-75-158

Michael Ogborn….83-75-158

Gordon Brann….84-74-158

Merritt Foushee….84-76-160

*******************************

5th Flight

Craig Tripp….89-80-169

Brandon O’Quinn….93-78-171

Steve Smith….87-87-174

Mike Mullins….87-88-175

*******************************

Senior Division

Championship Flight

Ray Epley….70-74-144

David Barbour….78-73-151

Chuck Latham….75-76-151

*******************************

1st Flight

Bill Huggins….83-82-165

Bryan Seal….84-81-165

Phil Lyles….84-83-167

Junior Phillips….84-83-167

Preston Gaster….86-81-167

*******************************

2nd Flight

Rick Walton….88-80-168

Bob Baker….88-86-174

Steve Harrington….91-86-177