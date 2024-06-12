Month of June Brings US Open & Brick Capital Championships

The month of June will keep golf on the mind of many as the 2024 US Open visits Pinehurst CC this week and two weeks later the Brick Capital Golf Classic will play for the 48th consecutive year at nearby Sanford Golf Club. While the eyes of the world will be on Pinehurst this week as the world’s top golfers compete for golf’s biggest prize at the US Open, all “local” eyes will be on Sanford’s biggest golf prize when the Brick Capital tees off the weekend of June 29-30. The Sanford area’s top golfers always eye the Brick Capital as our local “US Open”, and golfers have been busy getting their games ready for the 2024 event.

The Brick Capital Golf Tournament started in 1977 and has grown ever since – from a small local event to a regional event that will draw the best players in the area. Golfers have placed more importance on this event each year, and the Brick Capital Tournament management has continued to improve the event each and every year. Golfers appreciate the importance of the event – one that features leaderboards, live scoring, and the feel of a major tournament. As usual the golf course will be in peak condition when the Brick rolls around at the end of the month, and competitors will be treated to smooth, slick greens, plush fairways, and an attention to detail that makes it even more special.

WFJA Sports will be on hand for the 28th straight year to air live updates throughout the weekend and give local listeners a chance to keep up with what is going on at the Brick Capital Classic. Coverage will air on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with twice an hour updates, interviews and tournament summaries. Former Champion Salutes will begin airing Friday, June 14th through the Friday of tournament week – featuring tidbits about some of the BCC former champions.

Stay tuned to the WFJA website as we will feature several upcoming articles about the BCC, its history and the top names expected to compete for the title. Jack Radley won the 2023 Brick title and has since turned professional and unable to compete in this year’s event.