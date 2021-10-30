NCHSAA Announces Playoff Pairings – Lee County Earns #5 Seed – Draws West Johnston In First Round

The NCHSAA announced the football pairings for the upcoming state championships and the Lee County Yellow Jackets (7-3) earned the #5 Seed in the Eastern 3A bracket. Thirty-Two of the fifty-one 3A teams in the east made the playoffs and the #5 Yellow Jackets will take on #28 West Johnston (5-5) in the first round at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford. Lee County goes into the playoffs as the #1 3A team from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference after finishing 4-2 in conference play. West Johnson finished 5th in their 8-team conference behind Hunt, Fike, Smithfield-Selma and South Johnston with a 3-4 conference mark.

Quick Facts

West Johnson (Individual stats thru 8 games)

Overall 5-5, Conference 3-4

Scoring 25.0 ppg, Allowed 22.6 ppg

QB Donte Harper is a dual threat – Passing 48 of 103 (46.6%) for 675 yards, 3 TD and 8 INT. Rushing 101 carries for 404 yards and 6 TDs

RB Nicolas Robinson leads the ground game with 149 carries for 845 yards (5.7 ypc) and 12 TDs

WRs Nicholas Robinson has 20 catches for 214 yards (10.7 ypc) and 3 TDs and Ryan Schmidt has 18 catches for 248 yards (13.7 ypc) and 1 TD

Lee County (Individual Stats thru 10 games)

Overall 7-3, Conference 4-2

Scoring 30.5 ppg, Allowed 15.2 ppg

QB Will Patterson – Passing 129 of 201 (64.1%) for 1617 yards, 14 TDs and 7 INT

RB BJ Brown leads the Lee County ground game with 138 carries for 963 yards (6.9 ypc) and 6 TDs

WRs Tyric McKendall 44 catches for 595 yards (13.5 ypc) and 6 TDs and Kenyon Palmer with 22 catches for 369 yards (16.7 ypc) and 4 TDs

2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings

East

#1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) vs. #32 East Wake (3-7)

#16 Havelock (6-3) vs. #17 Rocky Mount (5-5)

#8 Westover (8-1) vs. #25 Vance County (7-2)

#9 North Brunswick (6-4) vs. #24 South Brunswick (6-4)

#5 Lee County (7-3) vs. #28 West Johnston (5-5)

#12 Southern Nash (8-1) vs. #21 White Oak (8-2)

#13 Jacksonville (7-2) vs. #20 Western Alamance (4-5-1)

#4 Hunt (8-2) vs. #29 Franklinton (4-6)

#3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 West Brunswick (3-6)

#14 Fike (7-2) vs. #19 Williams (6-4)

#6 J.H. Rose (6-4) vs. #27 Croatan (4-6)

#11 Currituck County (5-5) vs. #22 Terry Sanford (6-3)

#7 West Carteret (7-2) vs. #26 Cape Fear (6-3)

#10 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #23 Scotland County (5-4)

#15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) vs. #18 South Johnston (8-2)

#2 Northern Nash (9-1) vs. #31 Northwood (4-5)

Stay tuned to WFJA Sports & the WFJA website for more game information!