NCHSAA Announces Playoff Pairings – Lee County Earns #5 Seed – Draws West Johnston In First Round
The NCHSAA announced the football pairings for the upcoming state championships and the Lee County Yellow Jackets (7-3) earned the #5 Seed in the Eastern 3A bracket. Thirty-Two of the fifty-one 3A teams in the east made the playoffs and the #5 Yellow Jackets will take on #28 West Johnston (5-5) in the first round at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford. Lee County goes into the playoffs as the #1 3A team from the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference after finishing 4-2 in conference play. West Johnson finished 5th in their 8-team conference behind Hunt, Fike, Smithfield-Selma and South Johnston with a 3-4 conference mark.
Quick Facts
West Johnson (Individual stats thru 8 games)
- Overall 5-5, Conference 3-4
- Scoring 25.0 ppg, Allowed 22.6 ppg
- QB Donte Harper is a dual threat – Passing 48 of 103 (46.6%) for 675 yards, 3 TD and 8 INT. Rushing 101 carries for 404 yards and 6 TDs
- RB Nicolas Robinson leads the ground game with 149 carries for 845 yards (5.7 ypc) and 12 TDs
- WRs Nicholas Robinson has 20 catches for 214 yards (10.7 ypc) and 3 TDs and Ryan Schmidt has 18 catches for 248 yards (13.7 ypc) and 1 TD
Lee County (Individual Stats thru 10 games)
- Overall 7-3, Conference 4-2
- Scoring 30.5 ppg, Allowed 15.2 ppg
- QB Will Patterson – Passing 129 of 201 (64.1%) for 1617 yards, 14 TDs and 7 INT
- RB BJ Brown leads the Lee County ground game with 138 carries for 963 yards (6.9 ypc) and 6 TDs
- WRs Tyric McKendall 44 catches for 595 yards (13.5 ypc) and 6 TDs and Kenyon Palmer with 22 catches for 369 yards (16.7 ypc) and 4 TDs
_______________________________________________________________
2021 NCHSAA 3A Football State Playoffs First Round Pairings
East
- #1 Eastern Alamance (7-1) vs. #32 East Wake (3-7)
- #16 Havelock (6-3) vs. #17 Rocky Mount (5-5)
- #8 Westover (8-1) vs. #25 Vance County (7-2)
- #9 North Brunswick (6-4) vs. #24 South Brunswick (6-4)
- #5 Lee County (7-3) vs. #28 West Johnston (5-5)
- #12 Southern Nash (8-1) vs. #21 White Oak (8-2)
- #13 Jacksonville (7-2) vs. #20 Western Alamance (4-5-1)
- #4 Hunt (8-2) vs. #29 Franklinton (4-6)
- #3 Seventy-First (10-0) vs. #30 West Brunswick (3-6)
- #14 Fike (7-2) vs. #19 Williams (6-4)
- #6 J.H. Rose (6-4) vs. #27 Croatan (4-6)
- #11 Currituck County (5-5) vs. #22 Terry Sanford (6-3)
- #7 West Carteret (7-2) vs. #26 Cape Fear (6-3)
- #10 Southern Durham (6-4) vs. #23 Scotland County (5-4)
- #15 Smithfield-Selma (7-3) vs. #18 South Johnston (8-2)
- #2 Northern Nash (9-1) vs. #31 Northwood (4-5)
