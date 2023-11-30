Parade Season Starts Saturday December 2 on WFJA

WFJA Radio will begin its “Parade Season” this Saturday in Downtown Goldston and will showcase six parade broadcasts over nine days beginning December 2nd. All six (6) parades will air live on WFJA 105.5 FM and will also stream on the station’s website at www.wfjawwgpradio.com. The dates and airtimes for the WFJA Parades are listed below:

Goldston Saturday, December 2 6:00

Sanford Monday, December 4 7:00

Siler City Thursday, December 7 7:00

Broadway Saturday, December 9 2:00

Carthage Saturday, December 9 6:30

Pittsboro Sunday, December 10 3:00

Long-time Swap Shop Personality John Mann will be on location at the Goldston, Siler City, Carthage, and Pittsboro Parades.

WWGP News Anchor Margaret Murchison will headline the crew for the Sanford & Broadway Parades. Margaret will be joined by Wendy Bryan and Kelli Laudate of Downtown Sanford Inc for commentary and new local artist Trisha Bone will guest appear as well.