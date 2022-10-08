Pinecrest Beats Lee County 40-23, Takes Over 1st in Sandhills 3A/4A Conference

The Pinecrest Patriots came to Lee County and raced out to a 27-3 first half lead and held off the Yellow Jackets 40-23 for a big Sandhills 3A/4A Conference win. Both teams entered the contest as the only two unbeatens left in conference play, and Pinecrest – now at 3-0 – leads the 3-1 Richmond Raiders and both Lee County and Scotland at 2-1 with 3 weeks left in the season. Lee County falls to 6-1 on the season and will be back in action next Friday in Sanford.

Pinecrest started strong with a 75-yard, 9-play drive to start the game that Jaylin Morgan finished off with a 2-yard run. The Patriots held Lee County to 3 and out – and then scored on a 7-play drive on a 31-yard run by Zymaire Spencer.

Lee County got on the board with an Alonzo Hernandez FG from 27 yards, but the Patriots scored twice more in a 3-minute span that was helped by a Jacket fumble – and the Patriots led 27-3 with just over a minute left in the half. Lee County put together a 6-play drive and scored on a catch in traffic by Jayden Hill from 33 yards out with :13 seconds left in the half. Pinecrest scored twice more in the 3rd – on a 25-yard FG and a back-breaking 68 touchdown pass on a fake punt to stretch the lead to 37-10. Lee would score twice more – on a 2nd TD catch by Hill from 13 yards out and a 50-yard pass from Mark Schlesinger to Logan Walker.

BJ Brown led the Yellow Jacket rushing attack with 108 yards on 21 carries and QB Mark Schlesinger finished the night 17 of 25 for 203 yards and 3 TDs.

Scoring

Pinecrest 13 14 10 3 40

Lee County 0 10 6 7 23

Scoring Summary

PC – Morgan 2 run (kick good)

PC – Spencer 31 run (Kick failed)

LC – Alonzo Hernandez 27 FG

PC – Hackett 5 run (kick good)

PC – Melton 63 pass from Konen (kick good)

LC – Jayden Hill 33 pass from Mark Schlesinger (Hernandez kick)

PC – Miller 25 FG

PC – Harris 67 pass from Morgan (kick good)

LC – Hill 13 pass from Schlesinger (kick blocked)

PC – Miller 20 FG

LC – Logan Walker 50 pass from Schlesinger (Hernandez kick)

Rushing

PC – Spencer 16-112, Seagraves 7-42, Hackett 4-18, Morgan 4-9, Carlson 1-1, Konen 5-(-26) Team Totals 37-156

LC – BJ Brown 21-108, JoJo Jennings 3-7, Schlesinger 3-5, Team Totals 27-120

Passing

PC – Konen 11-19-159, Morgan 1-1-68 Team Totals 12-20-227

LC – Mark Schlesinger 17-25-203

Receiving

PC – Neifert 2-14, Kalilla 2-71, Spencer 2-73, Spinali 3-27, Melton 2-74, Harris 1-68 Totals 12-227

LC – Jayden Hill 5-56, Kendall Morris 4-46, Isaiah Peoples 2-27, Logan Walker 2-51, BJ Brown 4-23 Totals 17-203