Pinecrest Beats Lee County 40-23, Takes Over 1st in Sandhills 3A/4A Conference
The Pinecrest Patriots came to Lee County and raced out to a 27-3 first half lead and held off the Yellow Jackets 40-23 for a big Sandhills 3A/4A Conference win. Both teams entered the contest as the only two unbeatens left in conference play, and Pinecrest – now at 3-0 – leads the 3-1 Richmond Raiders and both Lee County and Scotland at 2-1 with 3 weeks left in the season. Lee County falls to 6-1 on the season and will be back in action next Friday in Sanford.
Pinecrest started strong with a 75-yard, 9-play drive to start the game that Jaylin Morgan finished off with a 2-yard run. The Patriots held Lee County to 3 and out – and then scored on a 7-play drive on a 31-yard run by Zymaire Spencer.
Lee County got on the board with an Alonzo Hernandez FG from 27 yards, but the Patriots scored twice more in a 3-minute span that was helped by a Jacket fumble – and the Patriots led 27-3 with just over a minute left in the half. Lee County put together a 6-play drive and scored on a catch in traffic by Jayden Hill from 33 yards out with :13 seconds left in the half. Pinecrest scored twice more in the 3rd – on a 25-yard FG and a back-breaking 68 touchdown pass on a fake punt to stretch the lead to 37-10. Lee would score twice more – on a 2nd TD catch by Hill from 13 yards out and a 50-yard pass from Mark Schlesinger to Logan Walker.
BJ Brown led the Yellow Jacket rushing attack with 108 yards on 21 carries and QB Mark Schlesinger finished the night 17 of 25 for 203 yards and 3 TDs.
Scoring
Pinecrest 13 14 10 3 40
Lee County 0 10 6 7 23
Scoring Summary
PC – Morgan 2 run (kick good)
PC – Spencer 31 run (Kick failed)
LC – Alonzo Hernandez 27 FG
PC – Hackett 5 run (kick good)
PC – Melton 63 pass from Konen (kick good)
LC – Jayden Hill 33 pass from Mark Schlesinger (Hernandez kick)
PC – Miller 25 FG
PC – Harris 67 pass from Morgan (kick good)
LC – Hill 13 pass from Schlesinger (kick blocked)
PC – Miller 20 FG
LC – Logan Walker 50 pass from Schlesinger (Hernandez kick)
Rushing
PC – Spencer 16-112, Seagraves 7-42, Hackett 4-18, Morgan 4-9, Carlson 1-1, Konen 5-(-26) Team Totals 37-156
LC – BJ Brown 21-108, JoJo Jennings 3-7, Schlesinger 3-5, Team Totals 27-120
Passing
PC – Konen 11-19-159, Morgan 1-1-68 Team Totals 12-20-227
LC – Mark Schlesinger 17-25-203
Receiving
PC – Neifert 2-14, Kalilla 2-71, Spencer 2-73, Spinali 3-27, Melton 2-74, Harris 1-68 Totals 12-227
LC – Jayden Hill 5-56, Kendall Morris 4-46, Isaiah Peoples 2-27, Logan Walker 2-51, BJ Brown 4-23 Totals 17-203
- BJ Brown upped his season total to 1372 yards rushing through 7 games. Lee County finished with 323 yards of total offense on the night to 383 yards for Pinecrest. Pinecrest won the first down battle 20-18.
- Pinecrest won the turnover battle 2-1, but the timing of the Jacket turnovers seemed to hurt more.
- Braden Kirkland was selected as the Normann Financial Group/Bubba Subs Defensive Player of the Game for Lee County and Jayden Hill was named the Offensive Player of the Game for the Yellow Jackets.
- Don’t forget the Yellow Jacket Coach’s Show this coming Tuesday night on WFJA 105.5 FM.