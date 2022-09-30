Pinecrest Goes 2-0 in Sandhills 3A/4A Play – Wins 45-6 at Southern Lee

As the dark clouds and wind from the pending storm began to come over Cavalier Stadium, the hopes for a successful senior night celebrating the class of 2023, quickly turned as Southern Lee fell at home to Pinecrest 45-6.

After opening the game with a 15-yard run by Junior Running Back Tyrice Douglas for a first down, the next plays started a trend of turnovers for the Cavs, including a fumble and punt return for touchdowns for the Patriots and a 24-0 first quarter deficit. It was a hole Southern Lee couldn’t come back from. Struggling on the offensive side of the ball for most of the night the Cavs finished the game with 66 total yards as Cavalier running backs and Sophomore Quarterback Robbie Sims faced pressure consistently from the Pinecrest defense.

After giving up another Patriot touchdown on their first series of the second half to make the score 45-0, the Cavs did show some life and moved the ball some on offense, but it was the Southern Lee defense that made the big plays, holding Pinecrest on downs twice in the second half, including stopping them on 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1 to take over on downs. Later in the quarter with the Patriots in punt formation, Senior Corey Hooker came through and blocked a punt that was recovered by Senior Patrick Spearman at the Pinecrest 2-yard line. On the next play Sims took it in to give the Cavaliers their lone score on the night.

Southern Lee (0-3, 1-6) travels to Raeford next Friday to face the Bucks of Hoke County (1-2, 3-4).

Pinecrest 24 7 14 0 45

Southern Lee 0 0 0 6 6

Scoring Summary

P – Zymaire Spencer 1 yd run (Will Miller kick)

P – Jaylin Morgan 24 yd fumble return (Miller kick)

P – Miller 20 yd FG

P – Nahjiir Seagraves 23 yd punt return (Miller kick)

P – Andrew Vandevander 56 yd pass to Hunter Neifert (Miller kick)

P – Spencer 9 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Morgan 4 yd run (Miller kick)

SL – Sims 2 yd run (2 pt try failed)

Rushing

P – Spencer 7-108, 2 TD; Brandyn Hackett 11-74; Alex Boulanger 5-37; Sam Paxton 6-22; Vandervander 4-11; Morgan 2-8, 1 TD; Johnny Carlson 1-1; Totals 36-261, 3 TD’s

SL – Tyrice Douglas 10-31; Anthony Robinson 8-10; Sims 8-(-35), 1 TD; Totals – 26-6, 1 TD

Passing

P – Vandervander 4-13, 92 yds, 1TD

SL – Sims 8-17, 60 yds, 1 INT

Receiving

P – Neifert 1-56, 1TD; Ilyas Kalila 2-27; Krysean Darby 1-9; Totals 4-92, 1 TD

SL – Kamaree Butler 3-26; Alex Touchard 1-16; Douglas 2-12; Robinson 2-6; Totals 8-60