Pinecrest Runs Past Yellow Jackets for Sandhills 3A/4A Win 34-16

The Pinecrest Patriots used a solid ground game and a steady defense to stop Lee County 34-16 in a Sandhills 3A/4A Conference matchup this past Friday night. Pinecrest scored on the first 3 possessions with a pair of running backs doing the damage early to take an early 21-0 lead and the patriots never looked back on the way to a convincing win. Pinecrest rolled up 318 yards on the ground and combined with just enough passing to keep Lee County off balance and the Yellow Jackets had trouble scoring until late in the game when it was too late.

Drake Brown led Lee County with 116 yards rushing but Lee County managed to do little offensively until two 4th quarter TDs as the Pinecrest defense held the Yellow Jackets in check through the first 3 quarters.

Lee County falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Lee County will host Richmond County this Friday in a must win for the Yellow Jackets.

Scoring

Pinecrest 7 14 13 0 34

Lee County 0 0 3 13 16

Scoring Summary

PC – 9:01 1st – Najm 49 run (kick good)

PC – 9:44 2nd – Dutton 2 run (kick good)

PC – 6:08 2nd – Spencer 87 run (kick good)

PC – 7:47 3rd – Najm 8 run (kick good)

LC – 1:53 3rd – Alex Borrell 36 FG

PC – :49 3rd – Spencer 1 run (kick failed)

LC – 7:03 4th – Jayden Hill 14 pass from Aiden Poole (kick failed)

LC – 1:04 4th – Drake Brown 8 run (Borrell kick)

Rushing

PC – Totals 43-318

LC – Drake Brown 13-116, BJ Baldwin 6-39, Aiden Poole 4-(-28), Jack Martin 7-(-33) Totals 40-94

Passing

PC – Hansen 8-12-91

LC – Jack Martin 6-8-72, Aiden Poole 7-14-76 Totals 13-22-148

Receiving

PC – Totals 8-91

LC – Jayden Hill 7-63, Raymond Knotts 2-34, Aundre Gray 2-31, Lincoln Smith 1-16, Drake Brown 1-4 Totals 13-148