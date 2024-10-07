Pinecrest Tops Cavaliers 42-13 in Sandhills Play

Southern Lee knew they had to eliminate the mistakes of last week’s game in penalties and turnovers to stay with one loss 4A Pinecrest. The Cavs were unable to do that as they fell, 42-13 on Homecoming night at Cletis B. Gore Stadium.

Taking the opening kickoff, the Cavaliers drove down the field into Patriot territory before Pinecrest held and forced a Cavalier punt. The Cav defense stayed strong early and the teams played to a scoreless first quarter. After a Cavalier drive ended with a fumble at the Pinecrest 30-yard line, the Patriots moved down the field and scored on a run play to take the 7-0 lead.

They added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 21-0 at the half. Southern Lee knew they had to start strong in the second half and the defense stepped up and did just that. On the first play, Senior Linebacker Mike Blanks picked off a Patriot pass and returned it to the Pinecrest 33. After penalties moved the Cavs back, Senior Quarterback Robbie Sims converted a fourth and six play with a pass to Senior Brett Blanks to keep the drive alive.

A few plays later, Sims took it in from 15 yards out, but the extra point was blocked and the Cavs trailed 21-6. Untimely penalties and three more turnovers by Southern Lee saw the Cavs fall behind 42-6 before Sims was able to connect with Brett Blanks on a 41-yard touchdown pass and with Bryan McCollum’s extra point provided the final score of 42-13.

Southern Lee (0-3, 2-4) travels to Hoke County (0-3, 1-6) next Friday.

Pinecrest 0 21 7 14 42

Southern Lee 0 0 6 7 13

Scoring Summary

P – Zymire Spencer 5 yd run (William Miller kick)

P – Spencer 13 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Chris Najm 4 yd run (Miller kick)

SL – Sims 15 yd run (kick blocked)

P – Najm 2 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Rashawn Williams 22 yd run (Miller kick)

P – Jayden Kounkel 5 yd run (Miller kick)

SL – Sims 41 yd pass to Brett Blanks (Bryan McCollum kick)

Passing

P – 6-16, 72 yds, 1INT

SL – Robbie Sims 13-25, 137 yds, 1TD, 3 INT

Rushing

P – 45-323-6TD

SL – Robbie Sims 14-60, 1TD; Johnnie Jones 3-15; Kamauri Davis 2-11; Mike Blanks 4-5; Brett Blanks 1-5; TOTALS 24-96-1TD.

Receiving

P – 45-323

SL – Brett Blanks 8-84-1TD; Jalin Barnes 1-17; Mike Blanks 1-10; Kesler Petraca 1-10; Ronald Johnson 1-10; Mohammed Deme 1-6; TOTALS 13-55-1TD.

Pinecrest had 18 first downs to Southern Lee 12.

Southern Lee had five turnovers to Pinecrest’s 1.

Teams combined for 30 penalties for 255 yards on the night.

Senior Wide Receiver Brett Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Offensive Player of the Game.

Senior Linebacker Mike Blanks was named the Normann Financial Group/WWGP Defensive Player of the Game.

Senior Amod Cox third quarter kick return that led to a Cavalier score was the Bubba’s Subs & Pizza Impact Play of the Game.

Cavalier Senior Tyauna Armstrong was named 2024 Homecoming Queen.

The Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coach Blanks Player of the Game will be announced next Tuesday on the Coach Blanks Show and posted on the wfjawwgpradio.com website.