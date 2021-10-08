Pinecrest Tops Yellow Jackets 34-14 In Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Matchup

The Pinecrest Patriots won the 4th quarter and with it their 2nd conference victory of the season with a 34-14 decision over the Lee County Yellow Jackets. The Patriots led 17-14 after a hard-fought 1st half and that score remained when Lee County had a 23-yard field goal blocked with 4:45 left in the 3rd quarter. The blocked kick gave the Patriots the momentum they needed as they wore down Lee County with scores on their next 3 possessions to hand Lee County their 1st loss in conference play.

Both teams were evenly matched through the 1st half (Pinecrest with 229 yards at the break to Lee’s 216) and Braden Cole-Bryan’s FG from 22 yards just seconds before the half gave the Patriots a slim lead at the break. Both teams opened the 2nd half with 3 downs and out, before Lee County went on an eleven-play drive that ended at the Patriot 6-yard line. The tying FG attempt was blocked, and the Patriots followed with an 8-play drive that put Pinecrest up 24-14. Pinecrest followed that TD with a successful onside kick that led to another score.

Will Patterson led the Yellow Jacket offense with 26 of 28 passing for 207 yards and Lee County finished with 340 yards of total offense. BJ Brown carried 18 times for 64 yards and 10 more touches on shuttle passes for 58 yards. Tyric McKendall caught 9 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Lee County’s other score came on a 3-yard run by JoJo Jennings.

Lee County falls to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. Pinecrest is also 5-2 and 2-1.

Scoring

Lee County 7 7 0 0 14

Pinecrest 7 10 0 17 34

Scoring Summary

LC – JoJo Jennings 3 run (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

PC – Konen 1 run (Cole-Bryan kick)

PC – Konen 1 run (cole-Bryan kick)

LC – Tyric McKendall 42 pass from Will Patterson (Hernandez kick)

PC – Cole-Bryan 22 FG

PC – Konan 1 run (Cole-Bryan kick)

PC – Cole-Bryan 37 FG

PC – Morgan 9 run (Cole-Bryan kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 18-64, TJ Johnson 8-33, JoJo Jennings 5-20, Kendall Morris 2-1, Mark Schlesinger 1-7, Will Patterson 1-(-4) Totals 35-121

PC – Dowd 22-172, Seagraves 19-83 Totals 51-304

Passing

LC – Will Patterson 26-28-207, Mark Schlesinger 1-2-12 Totals 27-30-219

PC – Konen 10-20-110

Receiving

LC – Brown 10-58, McKendall 9-96, Kenyon Palmer 4-33, Eli Garrison 3-31, Morris 1-1 Totals 27-219

PC – Neifert 6-75 Totals 10-110