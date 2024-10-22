Quick Start Helps Richmond Roll Past Yellow Jackets 48-21

The Richmond County Raiders scored on all five-1st half possessions and raced to a 34-7 halftime lead, and eventually downing Lee County 48-21 in Sandhills 3A/4A play. The Raiders rolled up 333 first half yards (311 passing) to knock the Yellow Jackets back early and the Raider defense had enough answers to remain unbeaten in conference play.

Lee County managed 248 yards of offense on the not, but not enough to keep up with Richmond. BJ Baldwin and Drake Brown combined for 133 yards on the ground and Jack Martin led Lee County to put up 1315 yards through the air.

Lee County falls to 1-3 in league play and 4-4 overall. Lee County travels to Scotland this Friday night.

Scoring

Richmond 14 20 7 7 48

Lee County 0 7 0 14 21

Scoring Summary

RC – 5:25 1st – Goodwin 9 pass from Tillman (kick good)

RC – :05 1st – Hamilton 66 pass from Tillman (kick good)

RC – 6:56 2nd – Hamilton 41 pass from Tillman (kick good)

LC – 2:16 2nd – Jayden Hill 24 pass from Jack Martin (Alex Borrell kick)

RC – :13 2nd – Hamilton 40 pass from Tillman (kick good)

RC – :00 2nd – Griggs 33 pass from Tillman (kick failed)

RC – 8:02 3rd – Patterson 3 run (kick good)

RC – 11:02 4th – Bostic fumble recovery in end zone (kick good)

LC – 6:05 4th – Drake Brown 4 run (Borrell kick)

LC – 3:39 4th – Jayden Hill 49 pass from Jack Martin (Borrell kick)

Rushing

RC – Totals 25-52

LC – Drake Brown 15-55, BJ Baldwin 9-78, Jack Martin 6-(-6), Aiden Poole 2-(-14) Totals 34-113

Passing

RC – Tillman 15-21-326

LC – Jack Martin 7-7-114, Aiden Poole 5-10-21, Cedric Lett 0-1-0 Totals 12-18-135

Receiving

RC – Totals 15-326

LC – Jayden Hill 6-110, Raymond Knotts 1-2, BJ Baldwin 2-9, Cedric Lett 1-4, Aundre Gray 2-10 Totals 12-135