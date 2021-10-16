Raider Defense Stops Yellow Jackets 34-7 in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

The Richmond County defense gave up some points early in the season, but that has changed since conference play started, and the Raiders had possibly their best defensive outing of the season – shutting down Lee County 34-7 to remain unbeaten in league play. While Lee County was able to pick up 144 yards on the ground in the game, it was the passing game that Richmond took away, amassing 4 picks on the afternoon and limiting Lee QB Will Patterson to 4 of 19 passing for the game and only 6 yards. While Patterson did miss on a few open targets, most of the game saw Patterson looking at covered receivers and no where to throw. BJ Brown led the Yellow Jackets on the ground with 118 yards on 17 carries and it was Brown that scored the only Lee touchdown – on a 88-yard kickoff return.

Richmond rolled up 235 yards on the ground and 126 through the air for 361 yards of total offense. Lee County had 150 yards of total offense for the game.

Richmond took the early lead on a 26-yard pass to Cason Douglas and it appeared that would be the score at the end of the 1st quarter. But Frazion Steele picked off a Patterson pass with :30 seconds in the quarter, returned it 27 yards for the score and suddenly the Raiders led 14-0. Richmond would go up 21-0 after a 1-yard run by JD Lampley, but Brown’s KO return brought the Jackets back within 21-7. Richmond would score twice more before the break and took a 34-7 lead into the half. Neither team scored in the second half with two more interceptions halting Yellow Jacket drives.

Lee County falls to 2-2 in conference play, 5-3 overall, and will host Scotland County next Friday night at Paul Gay Stadium.

Scoring

Lee County 0 7 0 0 7

Richmond Co 14 20 0 0 34

Scoring Summary

RC – Douglas 26 pass from Hood (West kick)

RC – Steele 27 interception return (West kick)

RC – Lampley 1 run (West kick)

LC – BJ Brown 88-yard kickoff return (Kennedy Hernandez kick)

RC – Altman 12 run (kick failed)

RC – Hood 7 run (West kick)

Rushing

LC – BJ Brown 17-118, Kendall Morris 5-30, TJ Johnson 1(-4) Totals 23-144

RC – Totals 52-235

Passing

LC – Will Patterson 4-19-6

RC – Hood 11-18-126

Receiving

LC – Eli Garrison 1-2, Aaron Wallace 1(-1), BJ Brown 1-0, Jaylen Person 1-5 Totals 4-6