Raiders Pull Away From Cavaliers in Conference Opener 38-10

Driving deep into Richmond County territory late in the first half, the Southern Lee Cavaliers were headed to tie the game when things changed quickly in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference opener at Cavalier Stadium. A holding penalty followed on the next play by a Cavalier fumble that was picked up and returned 75 yards for a Richmond County touchdown and a 24-10 halftime Raider lead. The Cavs would not threaten again on the night falling to the Raiders 38-10.

Trailing 10-0 at the end of one quarter, the Cavaliers got a 32-yard field goal by Sophomore Bryan McCollum to close the gap to 10-3. After another Richmond touchdown, Sophomore Quarterback Robbie Sims connected with fellow Sophomore Brett Tate-Blanks on a 68-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Cavs to 17-10 before the fumble return by Richmond and that 24-10 halftime score. Sims had a solid night through the air going 10 for 18 for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Cavalier defense had some strong moments in the game but was missing two starters and had others bothered by injuries throughout the game. Despite that and facing a much larger offensive line, Southern Lee was able to limit the Raiders to two second half touchdowns and continued their turnover success with a diving interception by Junior Logan Mitchell that stalled another Richmond County drive.

Southern Lee (1-4, 0-1) will travel to Laurinburg next week to face Scotland County (2-3, 0-1).

Richmond County 10 14 14 0 38

Southern Lee 0 10 0 0 10

Scoring Summary

RC – Emoni McBride 5 yd run (Ayden Mabe kick)

RC – Mabe 22 yd FG

SL – McCollum 32 yd FG

RC – McBride 10 yd pass to Jada Zimmerman (Billy West Kick)

SL – Sims 68 yd pass to B. Tate-Blanks (McCollum kick)

RC – Frazion Steele 75 yd fumble return (West kick)

RC – McBride 27 yd pass to Raymond Knotts (West kick)

Rushing

RC – Taye Spencer 19-129, 1 TD; Jaliel Green 5-73; Emoni McBride 4-50, 1 TD; Jordan Bostick 2-7; Zavier Lowry 1-3; Totals 31-262, 2 TD

SL – Anthony Robinson 9-82; Brett Tate-Blanks 3-9; Tyrice Douglas 8-8; Jorderion Hamilton 3-7; Sims 9-(-59); Totals – 32-47.

Passing

RC – McBride 8-16, 155 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT

SL – Sims 10-18, 141 yds, 1 TD

Receiving

RC – Zimmerman 2-30-1; Travion Smith 2-53; Knotts 1-27-1; Taye Spencer 1-24; Linden Garcia 2-21; Totals – 8-155, 2 TD

SL – B. Tate-Blanks 2-69-1; Robinson 2-32; Kamaree Butler 1-30; Hamilton 3-15; Douglas 1- (-2); Totals – 10-141-1