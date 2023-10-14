Richmond County Wins 34-13 Over Yellow Jackets in Sandhills 3A/4A Action

The Richmond County Raiders jumped on the Lee County Yellow Jackets to establish an early lead and fought off the visitors by a 34-13 final margin in Rockingham. Richmond got the first two scores of the night to take a 13-0 lead early into the 2nd quarter. Lee County responded with a Terrance McKendall touchdown ending a 9-play drive to pull within 13-7 at the half. Richmond used 14 points in the 3rd to open up a 27-7 lead and both teams would get one final score in the 4th.

Richmond County held the visitors to (-9) yards rushing in the first half as nothing worked on the ground for Lee County. Leading Yellow Jacket RB BJ Brown was out with injury as was backup Drake Brown and the run game struggled throughout the night against a huge Raider defensive front. The Yellow Jackets finished the night with 67 yards on 31 carries on the ground, but Lee County’s passing game was effective against the Raiders.

Richmond’s aggressive defense made throwing tough early on, but Lee County and QB Jack Martin eventually settled in, and the Jackets saw success in the air. Martin finished the night 17 of 24 for 201 yards with receivers Jayden Hill and Raymond Knotts having huge nights for Lee County.

Lee County is now 4-4 on the season and 1-3 in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference. The Yellow Jackets will take on 7-1 Scotland County next Friday at Paul Gay Stadium in Sanford.

Scoring

Lee County 0 7 0 6 13

Richmond Co 6 7 14 7 34

Scoring Summary

RC – Green 15 run (kick failed)

RC – Tillman 4 run (West kick)

LC – Terrance McKendall 3 run (Alonzo Hernandez kick)

RC – Drake 15 pass from Tillman (West kick)

RC – Green 51 run (West kick)

LC – McKendall 1 run (kick failed)

RC – Tillman 1 run (West kick)

Rushing

LC – Isaiah Peoples 9-37, Jack Martin 9-19, Terrance McKendall 6-9 2Tds, BJ Baldwin 4-7, Jamar Alston 3-(-5) Totals 31-67

RC – Green 21-104, Bostic 4-33, Tillman 9-13 Totals 34-160

Passing

LC – Jack Martin 17-24-201

RC – Tillman 14-23-130

Receiving

LC – Jayden Hill 9-89, Raymond Knotts 5-76, Samuel Benton 1-15, Cedric Lett 1-10, Ronnie Hooker 1-11 Totals 17-201

RC – Drake 7-72, Hamilton 2-17, Morrison 1-10, Pegues 4-27, Garcia 1-4 Totals 14-130

First Downs – Richmond 17, Lee County 15

Total Yardage – Richmond 290, Lee County 268

Turnovers – Richmond 1, Lee County 3

Penalties – Richmond 9-105, Lee County 12-125

Total Plays – Richmond 60, Lee County 56

Time of Possession – Richmond 25:30, Lee County 22:30